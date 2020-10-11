X

Falcons are giving up big-plays by the yard

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Heading into the game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the Falcons have given up 25 plays of 20 yards or more.

Here’s the game-by-game breakdown of the big-plays plays allowed:

GREEN BAY

Green Bay Packers plays of 20 yards or more allowed by the Atlanta Falcons (7):

29 yards, 1 quarter, 2-1-GB 43 (8:17) (Shotgun) A.Rodgers pass deep right to J.Williams to ATL 28 for 29 yards (D.Kazee).

27, 1, 2-10-GB 27 (13:28) (Shotgun) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Tonyan to ATL 46 for 27 yards (J.Hawkins; D.Kazee).

23, 1, 1-10-ATL 29 (11:28) (Shotgun) A.Jones up the middle to ATL 6 for 23 yards (D.Kazee).

23, 3, 1-10-GB 49 (7:12) (Shotgun) A.Rodgers pass deep right to A.Jones pushed ob at ATL 28 for 23 yards (J.Carter).

21, 3, 3-3-ATL 21 (5:24) (Shotgun) A.Rodgers pass deep right to R.Tonyan for 21 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on ATL-J.Carter, Defensive Holding, declined.

20, 2, 4-2-ATL 28 (:58) (Shotgun) A.Rodgers pass short middle to M.Taylor pushed ob at ATL 8 for 20 yards (S.Neasman).

20, 4, 3-1-GB 35 (3:24) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan to ATL 45 for 20 yards (K.Sheffield).

CHICAGO

Chicago Bears plays of 20 yards or more (7):

45 yards, 2 quarter, 1-10-50 (2:29) (Shotgun) M.Trubisky scrambles left tackle to ATL 5 for 45 yards (D.Kazee).

37, 4, 2-6-ATL 37 (4:29) (No Huddle, Shotgun) N.Foles pass short left to A.Robinson for 37 yards, TOUCHDOWN [C.Harris].

29, 4, 3-8-ATL 38 (12:37) (Shotgun) N.Foles pass deep left to J.Graham to ATL 8 for 30 yards (M.Walker) [D.Fowler]. FUMBLES (M.Walker), recovered by CHI-A.Miller at ATL 9. A.Miller to ATL 9 for no gain (D.Kazee). FUMBLES (D.Kazee), and recovers at ATL 9.

29, 4, 4-6-CHI 42 (8:23) (Shotgun) N.Foles pass deep right to T.Ginn pushed ob at ATL 29 for 29 yards (J.Hawkins).

28, 4 3-8-ATL 28 (2:00) (Shotgun) N.Foles pass deep right to A.Miller for 28 yards, TOUCHDOWN [M.Walker].

22, 4, 2-10-CHI 38 (13:32) (Shotgun) N.Foles pass short right to A.Robinson pushed ob at CHI 45 for 7 yards (L.Reynolds). PENALTY on ATL-L.Reynolds, Face Mask (15 Yards), 15 yards, enforced at CHI 45.

20, 3, 2-10-ATL 45 (8:34) (Shotgun) N.Foles pass short left to T.Cohen to ATL 25 for 20 yards (I.Oliver).

DALLAS

Dallas Cowboys plays of 20 yards or more (7):

58 yards, 3 quarter, 2-2-DAL 25 (6:30) D.Prescott pass deep left to A.Cooper to ATL 17 for 58 yards (K.Neal) [S.Means].

38, 4, 1-10-ATL 43 (2:13) (Shotgun) D.Prescott pass deep left to M.Gallup to ATL 5 for 38 yards (I.Oliver). Penalty on ATL-D.Fowler, Defensive Holding, declined.

38, 4 3-6-DAL 40 (13:40) (No Huddle, Shotgun) D.Prescott pass deep middle to C.Lamb to ATL 23 for 37 yards (D.Kazee). Penalty on ATL-J.Tuioti-Mariner, Defensive Offside, declined.

37, 3 24 4 3-4-DAL 31 (7:27) (No Huddle, Shotgun) D.Prescott pass deep left to B.Bell pushed ob at ATL 45 for 24 yards (K.Neal).

24, 4 2-10-DAL 46 (1:43) (Shotgun) D.Prescott pass short right to C.Lamb to ATL 30 for 24 yards (D.Kazee).

23, 2-7-DAL 31 (9:54) D.Prescott pass short right to E.Elliott to DAL 39 for 8 yards (A.Terrell; D.Kazee) [T.McKinley]. PENALTY on ATL-T.McKinley, Roughing the Passer, 15 yards, enforced at DAL 39.

20, 1 20 2 1-10-ATL 37 (3:16) D.Prescott pass deep left to M.Gallup to ATL 17 for 20 yards (D.Kazee).

SEATTLE

Seattle Seahawks plays of 20 yards or more (4):

38 yards, third quarter, 4-5-ATL 38 (9:49) (Shotgun) R.Wilson pass deep left to D.Metcalf for 38 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

37 4 2-9-SEA 36 (6:09) (Shotgun) R.Wilson pass deep right to D.Metcalf pushed ob at ATL 27 for 37 yards (D.Kazee).

28 1 1-10-ATL 47 (1:43) (Shotgun) R.Wilson left end to ATL 19 for 28 yards (D.Senat).

20 3 1-10-SEA 36 (:34) R.Wilson pass deep left to T.Lockett pushed ob at ATL 44 for 20 yards (D.Kazee) [T.McKinley].

