Falcons are 50 to 1 longshots to win Super Bowl LVI

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9/1

Buffalo Bills 12/1

Green Bay Packers 12/1

Los Angeles Rams 12/1

San Francisco 49ers 14/1

Baltimore Ravens 16/1

Cleveland Browns 20/1

Seattle Seahawks 20/1

Dallas Cowboys 25/1

Miami Dolphins 25/1

New England Patriots 25/1

Indianapolis Colts 28/1

Los Angeles Chargers 28/1

New Orleans Saints 28/1

Tennessee Titans 28/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 33/1

Arizona Cardinals 40/1

Philadelphia Eagles 40/1

Atlanta Falcons 50/1

Carolina Panthers 50/1

Chicago Bears 50/1

Las Vegas Raiders 50/1

Minnesota Vikings 50/1

Houston Texans 66/1

New York Giants 66/1

Washington Football Team 66/1

Cincinnati Bengals 75/1

Denver Broncos 75/1

Detroit Lions 75/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 75/1

New York Jets 75/1

Falcons’ 2021 draft position:

NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks released his Mock Draft 1.0 and has the Falcons selecting BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. He has Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields going second overall to the New York Jets.

Brooks’ picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston) - Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

4. Falcons - Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

5. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now