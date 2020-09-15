Falcons announce release of two players

The Falcons waived offensive lineman Timon Parris from the 53-man roster and released cornerback Josh Hawkins from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.
The moves could open a spot for the Falcons to bring back wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad. Treadwell was released by the team before the season.
The Falcons claimed Parris off waivers from Washington last week. He signed with Washington following the 2018 NFL draft. He has spent the majority of the past two seasons on Washington’s practice squad and appeared in four career games.
Hawkins has appeared in 32 games over four seasons with the Packers, Panthers, Chiefs and Eagles. He spent the first week of the 2020 season on the Falcons’ practice squad after he signed in April.