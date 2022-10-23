Falcons’ A.J. Terrell suffers hamstring injury; out for remainder of game

CINCINNATI - Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter against the Bengals on Sunday and was declared out for the rest of the game.
The Falcons were left with playing Cornell Armstrong, who was promoted from the practice squad on Saturday.
Terrell was making his seven start of the season. He had five pass breakups and 28 tackles. Terrell grabbed his hamstring when he was hurt in last week’s game against San Francisco. The injury was announced as a thigh injury.
The Falcons were already hurting at cornerback with Casey Hayward (shoulder) going on injured reserved. Also, backup cornerback Dee Alford was inactive for the game because of a hamstring injury.
