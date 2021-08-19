Falcons’ A.J. Terrell had strong practices against Dolphins

Terrell, who played at Westlake High and Clemson, is sent to enter his second year in the NFL.

“I feel like my role is bigger this year and I want every body to wrap around me and put everybody on my back in the secondary,” Terrell said. Just have fun and make plays.”

Without the benefit on an exhibition season, Terrell’s play continue to improve over last season.

“It was good, it was definitely something that I needed, but I came in with confidence,” Terrell said. “We didn’t have (an exhibition) season so I didn’t have any choice, but to come in there and be ready. The confidence was always there, but just elevating each week was something that I needed and took over into this year.”

Terrell wants to join Miami’s Xavien Howard and Byron Jones as top cornerbacks in the league.

“I’m definitely going to go out and prove it,” Terrell said. “Do my part. I’m not really too much worried about other corners or whatever. I just worried about doing my part week-in and week-out.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles