Falcons’ A.J. Terrell had strong practices against Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. -- Even though several of Miami’s wide receivers were out, Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell enjoyed battling them over the two days of joint practices.
The Falcons will play the Dolphins at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.
“The intensity was more realistic being able to go against another team and just see where we are at right now,” Terrell said on Thursday. “We are just making the most out of it. It’s almost a game, but we are in practice mode and just being able to put hands on different people and see where we are at.”
Terrell made several plays on the ball in one-on-one matchups and in the 11-on-11 portion of practice.
“Every day, I come out I’m always trying to make a play,” Terrell said. “Do my part and just have fun with it.”
Terrell, who played at Westlake High and Clemson, is sent to enter his second year in the NFL.
“I feel like my role is bigger this year and I want every body to wrap around me and put everybody on my back in the secondary,” Terrell said. Just have fun and make plays.”
Without the benefit on an exhibition season, Terrell’s play continue to improve over last season.
“It was good, it was definitely something that I needed, but I came in with confidence,” Terrell said. “We didn’t have (an exhibition) season so I didn’t have any choice, but to come in there and be ready. The confidence was always there, but just elevating each week was something that I needed and took over into this year.”
Terrell wants to join Miami’s Xavien Howard and Byron Jones as top cornerbacks in the league.
“I’m definitely going to go out and prove it,” Terrell said. “Do my part. I’m not really too much worried about other corners or whatever. I just worried about doing my part week-in and week-out.”