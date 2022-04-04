ajc logo
Falcons agree to terms with linebacker Rashaan Evans

Linebacker Rashaan Evans, a former first-round pick of the Titans, has agreed to terms with the Falcons, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. (JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Linebacker Rashaan Evans, a former first-round pick of the Tennessee Titans, has agreed to terms with the Falcons, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday.

Evans, who played at Alabama, was drafted 22nd overall in the 2018 draft by the Titans. He’s 6-foot-2 and 232 pounds.

ExploreFalcons add veteran long snapper

Evans has played in 59 games and made 50 starts for the Titans. He had his best season in 2019, when he finished the season with 111 tackles.

Evans, who was slowed by an ankle injury last season, has 317 career tackles.

The move reunites Evans with Falcons coach Arthur Smith and former Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees.

The Falcons lost inside linebacker Foye Oluokun in free agency. He led the league in tackles last season and signed with Jacksonville.

The Titans elected not to exercise Evans’ fifth-year option last offseason, which led to him becoming an unrestricted free agent.

