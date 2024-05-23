Falcons add two wide receivers

The Falcons have signed wide receivers Daylen Baldwin and OJ Hiliare. The team also released tight end Tucker Fisk.

Baldwin was originally signed by the Cleveland Browns following the 2022 NFL Draft out of Michigan. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound wide receiver played four seasons at Morgan State (2017-18), Jackson State (2020) and Michigan (2021).

In his one season at Michigan, Baldwin playerd in 14 games, making five starts, and had in 17 receptions for 256 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Prior to Michigan, he appeared in 28 career games (22 at Morgan State, six at Jackson State), and totaled 57 receptions for 873 yards with nine touchdowns in his career.