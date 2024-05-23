Atlanta Falcons

Falcons add two wide receivers

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (17) makes a catch in warmups during warmups of an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (17) makes a catch in warmups during warmups of an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The Falcons have signed wide receivers Daylen Baldwin and OJ Hiliare. The team also released tight end Tucker Fisk.

Baldwin was originally signed by the Cleveland Browns following the 2022 NFL Draft out of Michigan. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound wide receiver played four seasons at Morgan State (2017-18), Jackson State (2020) and Michigan (2021).

In his one season at Michigan, Baldwin playerd in 14 games, making five starts, and had in 17 receptions for 256 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Prior to Michigan, he appeared in 28 career games (22 at Morgan State, six at Jackson State), and totaled 57 receptions for 873 yards with nine touchdowns in his career.

The Southfield, Mich., native spent time on the Cleveland Browns practice squad in 2022 and the Minnesota Vikings practice squad in 2023.

Hiliare spent three seasons (2019-21) at Alabama A&M prior to transferring to Bowling Green for his final two seasons (2022-23) of his collegiate career. The 6-foot, 185-pound wide receiver appeared in 50 games and caught 205 passes for 2,644 yards and 23 touchdowns.

During his time at Bowling Green, the Belle Grade, Fla., native was named a team captain and earned All-MAC honors after recording 103 receptions for 1,279 yards and 10 touchdowns in 26 games.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: GoFundMe

6-year-old dies days after brother, parents killed in Bartow crash38m ago

Credit: TNS

Three Georgia cities in running to host Sundance Film Festival

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia’s public university presidents getting pay raises

Credit: TNS

Second dairy worker diagnosed with bird flu as CDC asks states for more flu monitoring

Credit: TNS

Second dairy worker diagnosed with bird flu as CDC asks states for more flu monitoring

Credit: AP

OPINION
Ex-Lt. Gov. Duncan: 3 ways fellow Republicans reacted to my Biden endorsement
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Jessie Bates on Falcons: ‘I don’t think that they’re done with the offseason’
Back from injury, Falcons’ Avery Williams likes NFL’s new kickoff rules
Cover 9@9: Falcons’ Raheem Morris was fine with trip to see Jon Gruden
Featured

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: True confession - I had no idea Anthony Edwards would be this good
Interview: Georgia’s Will Moseley was OK finishing second on ‘American Idol’
When and where are the 2024 runoff elections in metro Atlanta?