BreakingNews
BREAKING: 1 inmate dead, 2 injured in Fulton jail stabbings

Falcons add two players to practice squad to reach limit of 16

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Falcons
By AJC Sports
27 minutes ago
X

The Falcons added two players to their practice squad Thursday, signing offensive lineman Joshua Miles and wide receiver C.J. Saunders.

The moves bring the Falcons’ practice squad to its maximum of 16 players. The team signed 14 players to the squad Wednesday after making 33 roster moves Tuesday to meet the NFL’s deadline. The Falcons placed two players on injured reserve and either released or waived the other 31.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Miles, who signed with the Falcons this past offseason, survived the Tuesday cuts, but he was released Wednesday when the Falcons signed offensive lineman Isaiah Prince.

Saunders, who played at Ohio State, played in two games for the Panthers in 2021, catching two passes for 11 yards. He spent the 2022 season on the Panthers’ practice squad. He took part in a rookie minicamp tryout with the Falcons in May 2021, but he didn’t sign with the team. Shortly after the minicamp, Saunders signed with the Panthers.

The Falcons practice squad consists of defensive backs Micah Abernathy and Natrone Brooks, offensive linemen Justin Shaffer, Tyler Vrabel, Barry Wesley and Miles, defensive linemen Timmy Horne and LaCale London, running back Godwin Igwebuike, tight end Parker Hesse, wide receivers Zay Malone, Mathew Sexton and Saunders, linebacker Andre Smith, tight end Tucker Fisk and outside linebacker Kemoko Turay.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

BREAKING: 1 inmate dead, 2 injured in Fulton jail stabbings29m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton judge says Trump court proceedings will be televised
2h ago

Credit: Valdosta fire department

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Cleanup continues after deadly Idalia barrels through Georgia
1h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Hyundai’s EV plant, Georgia’s biggest jobs deal, is getting bigger
7m ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Hyundai’s EV plant, Georgia’s biggest jobs deal, is getting bigger
7m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Kemp rejects talk of special session, says punishing Fani Willis carries risks
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs is a big supporter of Falcons’ Arthur Smith
3h ago
John FitzPatrick overcame two foot surgeries to make Falcons’ 53-man roster
7h ago
Falcons plan to continue to tweak their roster, practice squad
Featured

Credit: AP

Five things to know about Georgia Tech’s opener vs. Louisville
6h ago
‘Show them who we are’: Braves excited for Dodgers series that affects playoff seed
10h ago
FALL IN GEORGIA
From big fairs to local fests, you’ll find fall fun — and maybe a corn dog
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top