Falcons add two players to practice squad to reach limit of 16

The Falcons added two players to their practice squad Thursday, signing offensive lineman Joshua Miles and wide receiver C.J. Saunders.

The moves bring the Falcons’ practice squad to its maximum of 16 players. The team signed 14 players to the squad Wednesday after making 33 roster moves Tuesday to meet the NFL’s deadline. The Falcons placed two players on injured reserve and either released or waived the other 31.

Miles, who signed with the Falcons this past offseason, survived the Tuesday cuts, but he was released Wednesday when the Falcons signed offensive lineman Isaiah Prince.

Saunders, who played at Ohio State, played in two games for the Panthers in 2021, catching two passes for 11 yards. He spent the 2022 season on the Panthers’ practice squad. He took part in a rookie minicamp tryout with the Falcons in May 2021, but he didn’t sign with the team. Shortly after the minicamp, Saunders signed with the Panthers.

The Falcons practice squad consists of defensive backs Micah Abernathy and Natrone Brooks, offensive linemen Justin Shaffer, Tyler Vrabel, Barry Wesley and Miles, defensive linemen Timmy Horne and LaCale London, running back Godwin Igwebuike, tight end Parker Hesse, wide receivers Zay Malone, Mathew Sexton and Saunders, linebacker Andre Smith, tight end Tucker Fisk and outside linebacker Kemoko Turay.