Falcons add two more assistant coaches

Falcons coach Arthur Smith added to more assistants to his staff on Tuesday.
John Hoke was named secondary coach and Ted Monachino was named outside linebackers coach.
Hoke, 64, has coached in the NFL for 16 seasons. He was most recently in college at Maryland. He coached in the NFL with Tamp Bay (2016-2018), Chicago (2009-14) and Houston (2002-08).
Monachino, 54, has coached for 14 seasons in the NFL. He has served as a senior defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach for the past two seasons (2019-20) for the Chicago Bears.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)
4. Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
