Falcons add two more assistant coaches

Former Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith agreed to terms with the Falcons to become their new head coach Friday.

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons coach Arthur Smith added to more assistants to his staff on Tuesday.

John Hoke was named secondary coach and Ted Monachino was named outside linebackers coach.

Hoke, 64, has coached in the NFL for 16 seasons. He was most recently in college at Maryland. He coached in the NFL with Tamp Bay (2016-2018), Chicago (2009-14) and Houston (2002-08).

Monachino, 54, has coached for 14 seasons in the NFL. He has served as a senior defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach for the past two seasons (2019-20) for the Chicago Bears.

