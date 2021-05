A fifth-round pick by Tennessee in 2016, Sharpe has collected 1,167 yards on 92 receptions with eight touchdowns in 51 games (29 starts) with the Titans and Vikings. Sharpe spent the final two weeks and postseason last season on Kansas City’s practice squad..

The 6-foot-4, 194-pound receiver is UMass’ all-time leader in receptions (277) and receiving yards (3,486).