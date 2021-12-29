Falcons add outside linebacker to practice squad

If Copeland and Vaughters can’t clear protocols, the Falcons will be very thin at outside linebacker.

Outside linebacker Quinton Bell is on the practice squad, and defensive lineman John Cominsky has been working with the outside linebackers. Defensive end Nick Thurman also is on the practice squad.

