Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Falcons add outside linebacker to practice squad

Generic file photo of helmets from Falcons training camp.
caption arrowCaption
Generic file photo of helmets from Falcons training camp.

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- With five members of the defensive front seven on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Falcons signed outside linebacker Jordan Brailford to the practice squad Wednesday.

Outside linebackers Brandon Copeland and James Vaughters, inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge and defensive tackles Tyeler Davison and Marlon Davidson are on the reserve COVID-19 list.

The Falcons (7-8) are set to face the Bills (9-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Brailford, 26, who’s 6-foot-3 and 255 pounds, was drafted in the seventh round (253rd overall) in the 2019 draft by Washington. He played at Oklahoma State.

He has played in five NFL games, all with Minnesota in 2020.

If Copeland and Vaughters can’t clear protocols, the Falcons will be very thin at outside linebacker.

Outside linebacker Quinton Bell is on the practice squad, and defensive lineman John Cominsky has been working with the outside linebackers. Defensive end Nick Thurman also is on the practice squad.

The Bowl Tie Chronicles

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Falcons’ Oluokun settling in at middle linebacker
7m ago
Falcons’ Arthur Smith on Kitchings: ‘We’ll talk about that at the end of the season’
30m ago
Where to watch, listen, stream Falcons at Bills
3h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top