Falcons add outside linebacker to practice squad

FLOWERY BRANCH -- With five members of the defensive front seven on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Falcons signed outside linebacker Jordan Brailford to the practice squad Wednesday.
Outside linebackers Brandon Copeland and James Vaughters, inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge and defensive tackles Tyeler Davison and Marlon Davidson are on the reserve COVID-19 list.
The Falcons (7-8) are set to face the Bills (9-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.
Brailford, 26, who’s 6-foot-3 and 255 pounds, was drafted in the seventh round (253rd overall) in the 2019 draft by Washington. He played at Oklahoma State.
He has played in five NFL games, all with Minnesota in 2020.
If Copeland and Vaughters can’t clear protocols, the Falcons will be very thin at outside linebacker.
Outside linebacker Quinton Bell is on the practice squad, and defensive lineman John Cominsky has been working with the outside linebackers. Defensive end Nick Thurman also is on the practice squad.
