Falcons add new strength-and-conditioning coach, operations director

Thomas Stallworth was named the Falcons’ new strength-and-conditioning coach, and Brian Griffin was named the director of coaching operations Wednesday.
Stallworth was with the New York Giants for the past three seasons as an assistant strength-and-conditioning coach. He previously worked at Western Kentucky as the football program’s head strength-and-conditioning coach.
Griffin most recently served as the director of football at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., in 2020.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position:
NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks released his Mock Draft 1.0 and has the Falcons selecting BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. He has Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields going second overall to the New York Jets.
Bucky’s picks
1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2. New York Jets - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston) - Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
4. Falcons - Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
5. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
