Falcons add former second-round draft pick at wide receiver

Credit: AJC file photo

Credit: AJC file photo

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, a former second-round pick by the Eagles, was signed by the Falcons on Monday.

Whiteside was among several players trying out for the team during recent rookie minicamp. The team placed wide receiver Jared Bernhardt on the reserve/retired list.

The 57th pick in the 2019 draft, Whiteside has 16 receptions for 290 yards and a touchdowns in 40 career games. He was on Seattle’s practice squad last season.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

