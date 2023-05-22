Falcons add former second-round draft pick at wide receiver

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, a former second-round pick by the Eagles, was signed by the Falcons on Monday.
Whiteside was among several players trying out for the team during recent rookie minicamp. The team placed wide receiver Jared Bernhardt on the reserve/retired list.
The 57th pick in the 2019 draft, Whiteside has 16 receptions for 290 yards and a touchdowns in 40 career games. He was on Seattle’s practice squad last season.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest