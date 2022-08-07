ajc logo
Falcons add DT depth in Abdullah Anderson

With two injuries, the Falcons added some depth to the defensive line with the signing of Abdullah Anderson on Sunday.



Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

With two injuries, the Falcons added some depth to the defensive line with the signing of Abdullah Anderson on Sunday.

Anderson, 26, is 6-foot-3 and 297 pounds and has played in games with the Bears (six), Packers (one) and Vikings (three). He played at Bucknell.

Defensive tackle Vincent Taylor was lost for the season with a ruptured Achilles, and Bryce Rodgers suffered an apparent serious knee injury Saturday. Taylor was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

