Falcons add DT depth in Abdullah Anderson

With two injuries, the Falcons added some depth to the defensive line with the signing of Abdullah Anderson on Sunday.
Anderson, 26, is 6-foot-3 and 297 pounds and has played in games with the Bears (six), Packers (one) and Vikings (three). He played at Bucknell.
Defensive tackle Vincent Taylor was lost for the season with a ruptured Achilles, and Bryce Rodgers suffered an apparent serious knee injury Saturday. Taylor was placed on season-ending injured reserve.
