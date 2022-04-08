BreakingNews
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap
Falcons add depth to secondary by signing cornerback Mike Ford

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) is tackled by Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) after a 45-yard kickoff return to open the first quarter Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

The Falcons added another veteran cornerback to their roster.

The team announced Friday the signing of cornerback Mike Ford, who played last season for the Broncos, to a one-year contract.

Ford, 26, entered the NFL with the Lions in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State. He played with the Lions for three seasons, appearing in 31 games, including seven starts.

Last season, Ford was used as a reserve in the 13 games in which he played. In his four NFL seasons, Ford recorded 55 tackles, 50 solo, with four passes defended and one tackle for loss.

