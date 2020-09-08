Falcons add Deone Bucannon to practice squad

Wright, who’s 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, plays center. He played at Tulsa and spent time with the Cleveland Browns.

Offensive tackle John Wetzel, after clearing waivers, was signed to the practice squad along with cornerback Delrick Abrams, quarterback Kurt Benkert, safety Jamal Carter, defensive end Austin Edwards, wide receiver Juwan Green, cornerback Tyler Hall, offensive guard Sean Harlow, cornerback Josh Hawkins, quarterback Kyle Lauletta, punter Cameron Nizialek, tight end Jared Pinkney, linebacker Edmond Robinson and wide receiver Chris Rowland.

The Falcons now have a full 16-member practice squad.

For the first time, teams are allowed to keep 16 players on their practice squads. Because of complications that may arise from COVID-19, teams also will have much more flexibility in promoting players from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com