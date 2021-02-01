X

Falcons add asst. offensive line coach

Passing the flag on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 at the opening of the brand new Mercedes Benz Stadium and pre-season NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM
Passing the flag on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 at the opening of the brand new Mercedes Benz Stadium and pre-season NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta Falcons | Updated 6 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Chandler Henley was named an assistant offensive line coach by the Falcons on Monday.

Henley was with the Titans for the past three seasons as a quality control coach.

Before his stop in Tennessee, Henley spent three seasons (2015-17) coaching tight ends at Yale, his alma mater. Before getting into coaching, he worked for IBM and Google.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)

4. Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.