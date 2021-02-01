Falcons add asst. offensive line coach

Chandler Henley was named an assistant offensive line coach by the Falcons on Monday.
Henley was with the Titans for the past three seasons as a quality control coach.
Before his stop in Tennessee, Henley spent three seasons (2015-17) coaching tight ends at Yale, his alma mater. Before getting into coaching, he worked for IBM and Google.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)
4. Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
