ajc logo
X

Falcons add another veteran wide receiver

Cardinals receiver Damiere Byrd getting open deep on cornerback Isaiah Oliver and free safety Ricardo Allen. (Screen grab from gamepass.nfl.com Fox Broadcast)

caption arrowCaption
Cardinals receiver Damiere Byrd getting open deep on cornerback Isaiah Oliver and free safety Ricardo Allen. (Screen grab from gamepass.nfl.com Fox Broadcast)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

The Falcons, who are thin at wide receiver after losing Russell Gage in free agency to Tampa Bay and Calvin Ridley to an indefinite suspension for gambling, continue to revamp the position. The team is set to sign veteran wide receiver Damiere Byrd to a one-year contract, according to his agents.

Byrd, 29, is 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds. He played at South Carolina before making the Panthers back in 2016. He played last season with the Bears and made $1.1 million.

Byrd has caught 117 of 181 targets for 1,421 yards and five touchdowns. He had a career-high 47 catches for 604 yards and one touchdown for New England in 2020.

Byrd has played in 61 games and made 24 starts. He played for Carolina (2016-18), Arizona (2019), New England (2020) and Chicago (2021).

The Falcons have also signed wide receivers KhaDarel Hodge and Auden Tate in free agency.

Hodge, 27, is 5-foot-11, 183 pounds and played at Prairie View A&M. He has been with the Rams, Browns and Lions. He has played in 55 games and made two starts. Hodge has 30 catches for 430 yards and no touchdowns.

Tate, 25, who played at Florida State, was a seventh-round pick (253rd overall) in the 2018 NFL draft by the Bengals. He has played in 35 games and made 12 starts.

Tate, 6-foot-5 and 228 pounds, has made 61 catches for 799 yards and two touchdowns.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Olamide Zacheaus (restricted free agent), Chad Hansen, Frank Darby and Austin Trammell are under contract for the 2022 season.

Hansen, 27, has been with the Jets and Texans. He’s played in 20 NFL games and has made three starts. He’s caught 26 of 41 targets for 330 yards and a touchdown.

Hansen, who played at California, was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in 2017.

Darby was a sixth-round pick last season from Arizona State. He caught one pass last season and contributed on special teams.

Trammell, who played at Rice, played in two games last season but didn’t have a reception. He played seven snaps on special teams last season.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Arthur Blank: Falcons needed a long-term plan at quarterback
Arthur Blank on the Falcons’ pursuit of Deshaun Watson
Falcons sign safety Dean Marlowe
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top