Falcons add another veteran wide receiver

The Falcons, who are thin at wide receiver after losing Russell Gage in free agency to Tampa Bay and Calvin Ridley to an indefinite suspension for gambling, continue to revamp the position. The team is set to sign veteran wide receiver Damiere Byrd to a one-year contract, according to his agents.
Byrd, 29, is 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds. He played at South Carolina before making the Panthers back in 2016. He played last season with the Bears and made $1.1 million.
Byrd has caught 117 of 181 targets for 1,421 yards and five touchdowns. He had a career-high 47 catches for 604 yards and one touchdown for New England in 2020.
Byrd has played in 61 games and made 24 starts. He played for Carolina (2016-18), Arizona (2019), New England (2020) and Chicago (2021).
The Falcons have also signed wide receivers KhaDarel Hodge and Auden Tate in free agency.
Hodge, 27, is 5-foot-11, 183 pounds and played at Prairie View A&M. He has been with the Rams, Browns and Lions. He has played in 55 games and made two starts. Hodge has 30 catches for 430 yards and no touchdowns.
Tate, 25, who played at Florida State, was a seventh-round pick (253rd overall) in the 2018 NFL draft by the Bengals. He has played in 35 games and made 12 starts.
Tate, 6-foot-5 and 228 pounds, has made 61 catches for 799 yards and two touchdowns.
Cordarrelle Patterson, Olamide Zacheaus (restricted free agent), Chad Hansen, Frank Darby and Austin Trammell are under contract for the 2022 season.
Hansen, 27, has been with the Jets and Texans. He’s played in 20 NFL games and has made three starts. He’s caught 26 of 41 targets for 330 yards and a touchdown.
Hansen, who played at California, was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in 2017.
Darby was a sixth-round pick last season from Arizona State. He caught one pass last season and contributed on special teams.
Trammell, who played at Rice, played in two games last season but didn’t have a reception. He played seven snaps on special teams last season.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
