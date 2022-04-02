Falcons add another veteran wide receiver

Hodge, 27, is 5-foot-11, 183 pounds and played at Prairie View A&M. He has been with the Rams, Browns and Lions. He has played in 55 games and made two starts. Hodge has 30 catches for 430 yards and no touchdowns.

Tate, 25, who played at Florida State, was a seventh-round pick (253rd overall) in the 2018 NFL draft by the Bengals. He has played in 35 games and made 12 starts.

Tate, 6-foot-5 and 228 pounds, has made 61 catches for 799 yards and two touchdowns.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Olamide Zacheaus (restricted free agent), Chad Hansen, Frank Darby and Austin Trammell are under contract for the 2022 season.

Hansen, 27, has been with the Jets and Texans. He’s played in 20 NFL games and has made three starts. He’s caught 26 of 41 targets for 330 yards and a touchdown.

Hansen, who played at California, was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in 2017.

Darby was a sixth-round pick last season from Arizona State. He caught one pass last season and contributed on special teams.

Trammell, who played at Rice, played in two games last season but didn’t have a reception. He played seven snaps on special teams last season.

