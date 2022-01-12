Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Falcons add another player to reserve/futures class

Detroit Lions defensive back Corey Ballentine (36) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
caption arrowCaption
Detroit Lions defensive back Corey Ballentine (36) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Bullard, Spriggs activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list

The Falcons signed cornerback Corey Ballentine to a reserve/futures contract Wednesday.

ExploreMore Falcons coverage on AJC.com

Ballantine, 25, who’s 6-foot and 191 pounds, was drafted in the sixth round (180th overall) by the New York Giants in 2019. He played four games with the Lions last season.

The Falcons also activated defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard and backup offensive tackle Jason Spriggs from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Falcons signed 17 players, including two from the Canadian Football League, to reserve/futures contracts Monday.

Those players are defensive back Dee Alford, defensive back Cornell Armstrong, offensive lineman Willie Beavers, outside linebacker Quinton Bell, outside linebacker Jordan Brailford, inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge, wide receiver Chad Hansen, running back Caleb Huntley, cornerback Luther Kirk, tight end Brayden Lenius, punter Dom Maggio, offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil, cornerback Lafayette Pitts, tight end John Raine, outside linebacker Rashad Smith, defensive end Nick Thurman and wide receiver Austin Trammell.

Alford, 24, made 48 total tackles, four interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown and had one forced fumble in 14 games for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2021. He played at Tusculum and Spalding High School.

Lenius, who’s 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, had 37 receptions for 471 yards (12.7 average) and four touchdowns in 11 games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2021. He played a season at New Mexico and three seasons at Washington.

caption arrowCaption
Defensive back Corey Ballentine of Washburn competes in the NFL Combine in March. Ballentine, was drafted in the sixth round by the New York Giants and injured in a shooting that killed his college teammate, Dwane Simmons.

Credit: Joe Robbins

Defensive back Corey Ballentine of Washburn competes in the NFL Combine in March. Ballentine, was drafted in the sixth round by the New York Giants and injured in a shooting that killed his college teammate, Dwane Simmons.
caption arrowCaption
Defensive back Corey Ballentine of Washburn competes in the NFL Combine in March. Ballentine, was drafted in the sixth round by the New York Giants and injured in a shooting that killed his college teammate, Dwane Simmons.

Credit: Joe Robbins

Credit: Joe Robbins

The Bow Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson gets pressure from mom to stay
2h ago
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons GM Fontenot ready to jump into second offseason
5h ago
Cover 9@9: Falcons will need more clarity on Calvin Ridley’s situation
8h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top