Falcons add another player to reserve/futures class

Alford, 24, made 48 total tackles, four interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown and had one forced fumble in 14 games for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2021. He played at Tusculum and Spalding High School.

Lenius, who’s 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, had 37 receptions for 471 yards (12.7 average) and four touchdowns in 11 games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2021. He played a season at New Mexico and three seasons at Washington.

Caption Defensive back Corey Ballentine of Washburn competes in the NFL Combine in March. Ballentine, was drafted in the sixth round by the New York Giants and injured in a shooting that killed his college teammate, Dwane Simmons. Credit: Joe Robbins Caption Defensive back Corey Ballentine of Washburn competes in the NFL Combine in March. Ballentine, was drafted in the sixth round by the New York Giants and injured in a shooting that killed his college teammate, Dwane Simmons. Credit: Joe Robbins Credit: Joe Robbins

The Bow Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution