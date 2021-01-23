Falcons add 4 more assistant coaches

Former Falcons’ Justin Peelle was named as the team’s new tight end coach on Saturday.
Peelle, who played for the Falcons from 2008-2010, has been an assistant coach with the Eagles from 2013. He played in the NFL from 2002 to 2012.
Also, Gary Emanuel was named the defensive line coach, Steve Hoffman a senior assistant and son of the defensive coordinator, Matt Pees, was named a defensive assistant.
Emanuel, who has coached in the NFL for 10 seasons, was with the Giants in 2018-19. He also coached with the Colts (2012-17).
Hoffman, a long-time kicking and special teams coach, started with the Cowboys in 1989.
Hoffman was most recently special teams coordinator for the Titans in 2017. He’s also worked with the Raiders, Chiefs and was assistant special teams coach for the Falcons in 2006.
Pees was a defensive quality control coach for the Titans in 2017 and 2018. He was the head football coach at Findlay (Ohio) High in 2020.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)
4. Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution