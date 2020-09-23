Falcons add two to practice squad

Falcons added former Georgia Tech cornerback D.J. White and defensive tackle Chris Slayton to the practice squad on Wednesday.
White was drafted by the Chiefs in the 2016 NFL draft. He has played in 14 games with 14 total tackles (13 solo) and two quarterback hits for the Chiefs, Colts and Falcons.
Slayton was drafted in the seventh round of the 2019 draft by the Giants. He has not played in an NFL game.
--
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com