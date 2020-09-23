X

Falcons add two to practice squad

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 1: Defensive back D.J. White #28 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets looks to tackle running back Khalek Shepherd #23 of the Virginia Cavaliers on November 1, 2014 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. At halftime the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets leads the Virginia Cavaliers - . (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)
Credit: Ken Sugiura

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons added former Georgia Tech cornerback D.J. White and defensive tackle Chris Slayton to the practice squad on Wednesday.

White was drafted by the Chiefs in the 2016 NFL draft. He has played in 14 games with 14 total tackles (13 solo) and two quarterback hits for the Chiefs, Colts and Falcons.

Slayton was drafted in the seventh round of the 2019 draft by the Giants. He has not played in an NFL game.

