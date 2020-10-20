Falcons add 2 players to practice squad, release J.J. Wilcox

The team released safety J.J. Wilcox, and linebacker James Burgess was signed by unnamed NFL team off the Falcons' practice squad, according to a Falcons new release.

Taumoepenu, 26, played at Utah and was drafted in the sixth round (202nd overall) of the 2017 draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He also has spent time with the Cardinals and Seahawks. He 6-foot-1 and 245 pounds.