Falcons add 2 players to practice squad, release J.J. Wilcox

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons signed linebacker Pita Taumoepenu and safety Shyheim Carter to their practice squad Tuesday.

The team released safety J.J. Wilcox, and linebacker James Burgess was signed by unnamed NFL team off the Falcons' practice squad, according to a Falcons new release.

Taumoepenu, 26, played at Utah and was drafted in the sixth round (202nd overall) of the 2017 draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He also has spent time with the Cardinals and Seahawks. He 6-foot-1 and 245 pounds.

Carter, who played at Alabama, was signed by the New York Jets after the 2020 draft. He’s 5-foot-10 and 194 pounds.

Falcons' next four games

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

