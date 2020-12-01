X

Falcons activate Treadwell; Zaccheaus placed on injured reserve

082420 Flowery Branch: Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell hits a tackling dummy running a route drill during the second scrimmage on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com
082420 Flowery Branch: Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell hits a tackling dummy running a route drill during the second scrimmage on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons activated wide receiver Laquon Treadwell from the reserve/COVID-19 list and added to the 53-man roster Tuesday.

To make room for Treadwell, a former first-round pick of the Vikings, Olamide Zaccheaus was played on injured reserve. Zaccheaus suffered a toe injury against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Treadwell was drafted in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2016 NFL draft. He played at Mississippi.

Treadwell caught 65 passes for 701 yards and two touchdowns in 53 career games with the Vikings.

He was signed by the Falcons in March and had a shaky training camp before he was cut. After not getting takers around the league, Treadwell was signed to the Falcons’ practice squad at the Week 2 mark.

The speedy Zaccheaus has 20 catches for 274 yards and one touchdown in 11 games with two starts this season.

