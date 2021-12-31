Hamburger icon
Falcons activate defensive tackle, sign offensive tackle

Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison warming up before the joint practice with the Dolphins on Wednesday. (By D. Orlando Ledbetter/dledbetter@ajc.com)
Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago
Team now has 12 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons activated defensive tackle Tyeler Davison from the reserve/COVID-19 list and signed offensive tackle Rick Leonard on Friday.

With Davison back, the Falcons have 12 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The signing of Leonard was necessitated by backup swing tackle Jason Spriggs going on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

Davison has started 11 games and played in 12 this season. He has 30 tackles and has played 358 defensive snaps (43%).

Leonard, 25, was on the Falcons’ practice squad during weeks 11 through 13 of the season. He was signed off the Vikings practice squad. Leonard, who’s 6-foot-7 and 311 pounds, was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round (127th overall) of the 2018 draft.

Falcons on the reserve/COVID-19 list: OT Jason Spriggs, TE Hayden Hurst, DT Jonathan Bullard, S Jaylinn Hawkins, practice-squad G Willie Beavers, OLB Brandon Copeland, WR Tajae Sharpe, QB Feleipe Franks, S Richie Grant, OLB James Vaughters, ILB Dorian Etheridge and DT Marlon Davidson.

Here’s the updated official depth chart for the Bills’ game with Davison and Leonard and without the 12 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list:

OFFENSE

WR - Christian Blake, (Calvin Ridley on the NFI list), (Marvin Hall will likely be promoted)

TE - Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith

LT - Jake Matthews, Rick Leonard

LG - Jaylen Mayfield, Josh Andrews (Ryan Neuzil is on the practice squad)

C - Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG - Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT – Kaleb McGarry, Colby Gossett

TE – Hayden Hurst , *Keith Smith (Has not lined up as traditional TE),

WR - Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

RB - Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis, Qadree Ollison

FB - Keith Smith

QB - Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, (Matt Barkley was signed to practice squad)

DEFENSE

DE - Grady Jarrett

NT - Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush

DE - Tyeler Davison, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB - Dante Fowler

ILB - Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

ILB - Foyesade Oluokun, Darren Bates

OLB – Steven Means, Adetokunbo Ogundeji

LCB - A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall

FS - Shawn Williams

SS - Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

RCB - Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

SPECIAL TEAMS

K - Younghoe Koo

P – Thomas Morstead

LS - Josh Harris

H - Thomas Morstead

PR - Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

KOR - Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams

