Falcons activate defensive tackle, sign offensive tackle

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons activated defensive tackle Tyeler Davison from the reserve/COVID-19 list and signed offensive tackle Rick Leonard on Friday.
With Davison back, the Falcons have 12 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The signing of Leonard was necessitated by backup swing tackle Jason Spriggs going on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
Davison has started 11 games and played in 12 this season. He has 30 tackles and has played 358 defensive snaps (43%).
Leonard, 25, was on the Falcons’ practice squad during weeks 11 through 13 of the season. He was signed off the Vikings practice squad. Leonard, who’s 6-foot-7 and 311 pounds, was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round (127th overall) of the 2018 draft.
Falcons on the reserve/COVID-19 list: OT Jason Spriggs, TE Hayden Hurst, DT Jonathan Bullard, S Jaylinn Hawkins, practice-squad G Willie Beavers, OLB Brandon Copeland, WR Tajae Sharpe, QB Feleipe Franks, S Richie Grant, OLB James Vaughters, ILB Dorian Etheridge and DT Marlon Davidson.
The #Falcons signed offensive lineman Rick Leonard to the 53-man roster in addition to activating DT Tyeler Davison from— D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) December 31, 2021
the Reserve/COVID-19 List. pic.twitter.com/Nbo0sayG1P
Here’s the updated official depth chart for the Bills’ game with Davison and Leonard and without the 12 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list:
OFFENSE
WR - Christian Blake, (Calvin Ridley on the NFI list), (Marvin Hall will likely be promoted)
TE - Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith
LT - Jake Matthews, Rick Leonard
LG - Jaylen Mayfield, Josh Andrews (Ryan Neuzil is on the practice squad)
C - Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman
RG - Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman
RT – Kaleb McGarry, Colby Gossett
TE – Hayden Hurst , *Keith Smith (Has not lined up as traditional TE),
WR - Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby
RB - Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis, Qadree Ollison
FB - Keith Smith
QB - Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, (Matt Barkley was signed to practice squad)
DEFENSE
DE - Grady Jarrett
NT - Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush
DE - Tyeler Davison, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky
OLB - Dante Fowler
ILB - Deion Jones, Mykal Walker
ILB - Foyesade Oluokun, Darren Bates
OLB – Steven Means, Adetokunbo Ogundeji
LCB - A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall
FS - Shawn Williams
SS - Duron Harmon, Richie Grant
RCB - Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield
SPECIAL TEAMS
K - Younghoe Koo
P – Thomas Morstead
LS - Josh Harris
H - Thomas Morstead
PR - Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus
KOR - Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams
The Bow Tie Chronicles
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com
About the Author