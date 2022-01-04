Falcons activate 6 players from reserve/COVID-19 list; waive Barkley

The Falcons activated six players from the reserve/COVID-19 list and now have only three players on the list after a recent outbreak pushed the number to 13 at one point.
Tight end Hayden Hurst, safety Jaylinn Hawkins, practice-squad guard Willie Beavers, wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, outside linebacker James Vaughters and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson were activated from the list.
Offensive tackle Jason Spriggs, defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard and inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge remain on the list.
Also, the Falcons waived quarterback Matt Barkley.
