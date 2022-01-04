Hamburger icon
Falcons activate 6 players from reserve/COVID-19 list; waive Barkley

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) reacts after intercepting a pass in the endzone intended for Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) reacts after intercepting a pass in the endzone intended for Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

The Falcons activated six players from the reserve/COVID-19 list and now have only three players on the list after a recent outbreak pushed the number to 13 at one point.

Tight end Hayden Hurst, safety Jaylinn Hawkins, practice-squad guard Willie Beavers, wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, outside linebacker James Vaughters and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson were activated from the list.

Offensive tackle Jason Spriggs, defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard and inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge remain on the list.

Also, the Falcons waived quarterback Matt Barkley.

