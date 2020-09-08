Falcons 59-to-1 longshots to win Super Bowl

The Falcons are 59-to-1 longshots to win the Super Bowl and have a over/under of seven wins for the upcoming 2020 season, according to SportsBettingDime.com.
Kansas City behind Patrick Mahomes and Baltimore with Lamar Jackson are the two AFC teams listed as the odds-on favorites to win the Super Bowl — at 7/1 and 8/1 respectively — while the next five teams with the best odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy are from the NFC: San Francisco (11/1), New Orleans (12/1), Tampa (15/1), Seattle (19/1) and Dallas (20/1).
New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas (7/1) is favored to lead the league in receiving yards while Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is second at (8/1). Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is listed at 48-to-1 to win the league’s MVP award.
2020 NFL OPENING ODDS & PROPS
ODDS TO WIN THE SUPER BOWL
1. KC 7/1
2. BAL 8/1
3. SF 11/1
4. NO 12/1
5. TB 15/1
6. SEA 19/1
7. DAL 20/1
8. BUF 28/1
9. PHI 33/1
10. PIT 30/1
11. IND 35/1
12. NE 40/1
13. MIN 28/1
14. TEN 35/1
15. LAR 50/1
16. GB 33/1
17. CLE 55/1
18. ATL 59/1
19. ARI 63/1
20. DEN 68/1
21. LAC 72/1
22. LV 70/1
23. HOU 65/1
24. CHI 65/1
25. DET 70/1
26. NYG 145/1
27. NYJ 91/1
28. MIA 175/1
29. CAR 190/1
30. CIN 110/1
31. WAS 200/1
32. JAC 500/1
OVER/UNDER WINS
1. KC 11.5
2. BAL 11.0
3. SF 11.0
4. NO 10.5
5. DAL 9.5
6. SEA 9.5
7. MIN 9.0
8. TB 9.0
9. BUF 9.0
10. PHI 9.0
11. PIT 9.0
12. IND 9.0
13. GB 9.0
14. TEN 8.5
15. NE 8.0
16. LAR 8.0
17. CLE 8.0
18. HOU 7.5
19. CHI 7.5
20. ATL 7.0
21. DEN 7.0
22. LAC 7.0
23. LV 7.0
24. DET 7.0
25. ARI 6.5
26. NYJ 6.0
27. NYG 5.5
28. MIA 5.5
29. CAR 5.5
30. CIN 5.5
31. WAS 4.5
32. JAC 3.5
ODD TO WIN 2020 NFL MVP
1. Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs): 11/2
2. Lamar Jackson (Ravens): 6/1
3. Russell Wilson (Seahawks): 8/1
4. Aaron Rodgers (Packers): 12/1
5. DeShaun Watson (Texans): 12/1
6. Carson Wentz (Eagles): 18/1
7. Kyler Murray (Cardinals): 19/1
8. Drew Brees (Saints): 24/1
9. Matthew Stafford (Lions): 38/1
10. Tom Brady (Bucs): 32/1
11. Dak Prescott (Cowboys): 48/1
12. Matt Ryan (Falcons): 48/1
13. Philip Rivers (Colts): 54/1
14. Baker Mayfield (Browns): 59/1
15. Jimmy Garoppolo (49ers): 65/1
16. Christian McCaffrey (Panthers): 65/1
17. Cam Newton (Patriots): 70/1
18. Ben Roethlisberger (Steelers): 75/1
19. FIELD: 9/1
ODDS TO LEAD THE NFL IN RECEIVING YARDS
1. Michael Thomas (Saints): 7/1
2. Julio Jones (Falcons): 8/1
3. Davante Adams (Packers): 11/1
4. DeAndre Hopkins (Cardinals): 11/1
5. Tyreek Hill (Chiefs): 12/1
6. Chris Godwin (Bucs): 19/1
7. Mike Evans (Bucs): 20/1
8. Kenny Golladay (Lions): 24/1
9. Odell Beckham Jr (Browns): 24/1
11. FIELD: 7/3
--
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com