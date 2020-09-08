Falcons 59-to-1 longshots to win Super Bowl

Kansas City behind Patrick Mahomes and Baltimore with Lamar Jackson are the two AFC teams listed as the odds-on favorites to win the Super Bowl — at 7/1 and 8/1 respectively — while the next five teams with the best odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy are from the NFC: San Francisco (11/1), New Orleans (12/1), Tampa (15/1), Seattle (19/1) and Dallas (20/1).

New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas (7/1) is favored to lead the league in receiving yards while Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is second at (8/1). Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is listed at 48-to-1 to win the league’s MVP award.