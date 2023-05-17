Falcons’ 2023 exhibition schedule set

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons’ three-game exhibition schedule has been set.
The Falcons will play at the Dolphins at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Falcons will host the Bengals at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and conclude the exhibition schedule by hosting the Steelers at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24.
The Falcons will open the regular-season at home against the Panthers on Sept. 10.
The team’s full regular-season schedule was released last week:
> Week 1 – Sunday, Sept. 10, vs. Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
> Week 2 – Sunday, Sept. 17 vs. Packers, 1 p.m., Fox
> Week 3 – Sunday, Sept. 24, at Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
> Week 4 – Sunday, Oct. 1, vs. Jaguars in London, 9:30 a.m., ESPN-Plus
> Week 5 – Sunday, Oct. 8, vs. Texas 1 p.m., Fox
> Week 6 – Sunday, Oct. 15, vs. Commanders, 1 p.m., CBS
> Week 7 – Sunday, Oct. 22 at Buccaneers, 1 p.m, Fox
> Week 8 – Sunday, Oct. 29, at Titans, 1 p.m., vs. Saints, CBS
> Week 9 – Sunday, Nov. 5, vs. Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox
> Week 10 – Sunday, Nov. 12, at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., CBS
> Week 11 – BYE WEEK
> Week 12 – Sunday, Nov. 26, vs. Saints, 1 p.m., Fox
> Week 13 – Sunday, Dec. 3, at Jets, 1 p.m., Fox
> Week 14 – Sunday, Dec. 10, vs. Buccaneers, 1 p.m., CBS
> Week 15 – at Panthers (date, time, TV all TBD)
> Week 16 – Sunday, Dec. 24, vs. Colts, 1 p.m., Fox
> Week 17 – Sunday, Dec. 31, at Bears, 1 p.m., CBS
> Week 18 – vs. Saints (date, time, TV all TBD)
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth