Falcons’ 2023 exhibition schedule set

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons’ three-game exhibition schedule has been set.

The Falcons will play at the Dolphins at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Falcons will host the Bengals at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and conclude the exhibition schedule by hosting the Steelers at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24.

The Falcons will open the regular-season at home against the Panthers on Sept. 10.

The team’s full regular-season schedule was released last week:

> Week 1 – Sunday, Sept. 10, vs. Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

> Week 2 – Sunday, Sept. 17 vs. Packers, 1 p.m., Fox

> Week 3 – Sunday, Sept. 24, at Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

> Week 4 – Sunday, Oct. 1, vs. Jaguars in London, 9:30 a.m., ESPN-Plus

> Week 5 – Sunday, Oct. 8, vs. Texas 1 p.m., Fox

> Week 6 – Sunday, Oct. 15, vs. Commanders, 1 p.m., CBS

> Week 7 – Sunday, Oct. 22 at Buccaneers, 1 p.m, Fox

> Week 8 – Sunday, Oct. 29, at Titans, 1 p.m., vs. Saints, CBS

> Week 9 – Sunday, Nov. 5, vs. Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox

> Week 10 – Sunday, Nov. 12, at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., CBS

> Week 11 – BYE WEEK

> Week 12 – Sunday, Nov. 26, vs. Saints, 1 p.m., Fox

> Week 13 – Sunday, Dec. 3, at Jets, 1 p.m., Fox

> Week 14 – Sunday, Dec. 10, vs. Buccaneers, 1 p.m., CBS

> Week 15 – at Panthers (date, time, TV all TBD)

> Week 16 – Sunday, Dec. 24, vs. Colts, 1 p.m., Fox

> Week 17 – Sunday, Dec. 31, at Bears, 1 p.m., CBS

> Week 18 – vs. Saints (date, time, TV all TBD)

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

