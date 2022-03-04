Ex-Georgia Bulldog Jordan Davis working on his pass-rush moves for NFL

“I’d say my biggest strong suit is being the attack anchor of the defense,” Davis said Friday. “That’s something that I (took) pride in at Georgia. Run stopping and being an anchor. I definitely think I’ll be able to carry that on an improve while I’m in the NFL.”

Davis, who’s 6-foot-6, said he played at an average weight of 350 pounds last season. He plans to play at 330 pounds in the NFL.