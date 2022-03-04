Ex-Georgia Bulldog Jordan Davis working on his pass-rush moves for NFL

INDIANAPOLIS – Former Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis is working to show NFL teams that he can play on third downs.
“I’d say my biggest strong suit is being the attack anchor of the defense,” Davis said Friday. “That’s something that I (took) pride in at Georgia. Run stopping and being an anchor. I definitely think I’ll be able to carry that on an improve while I’m in the NFL.”
Davis, who’s 6-foot-6, said he played at an average weight of 350 pounds last season. He plans to play at 330 pounds in the NFL.
When teams play nickel packages on third downs to defend the pass, Davis doesn’t appear to be a natural fit.
“Everybody knows that I’m a run stopper and pass rush goes by the waste side with me,” Davis said. “Definitely in the offseason, that’s something that I’ve been working on. I called on a few people and I’ve been working out with Chuck Smith, who is known as Dr. Pass Rush.”
The AJC at the NFL scouting combine
» Ex-Georgia Bulldog Zamir White ready to flash his hands and speed in NFL
» Ex-Georgia wide receiver George Pickens ‘a volcano ready to erupt’ entering NFL
» Ex-Georgia Bulldog James Cook discussed his arrest with NFL teams
» Ex-Georgia guard Justin Shaffer: ‘It’d mean a lot’ to play for Falcons
» Ex-Georgia Bulldog Jamaree Salyer happy to be back in Indianapolis
» NFL draft deep with offensive linemen, running backs
» Cade Mays has no regrets after transferring from Georgia
» Ex-Falcon Ricardo Allen joins Miami Dolphins’ coaching staff
» Quarterback Malik Willis just wants to score points in the NFL
» Cedar Grove grad Jelani Woods finds home after move to tight end
» Connor Heyward watching videos of his dad, Craig ‘Ironhead’ Heyward
» Drake London’s size, versatility make him ‘exceptional’ prospect
» Terry Fontenot addresses Falcons’ decision to release Fowler, Gono
» With Ryan Pace, Falcons have three ex-general managers in personnel department
» Falcons’ Terry Fontenot on the Georgia Bulldogs at the NFL combine
» Receiver-needy Falcons meet with top names at NFL scouting combine
» Falcons’ Arthur Smith: ‘We’ve got a lot of needs’
» Falcons’ Terry Fontenot: ‘Working to build a championship roster one player at a time’
» Poll: Which UGA player will be first selected in NFL draft
» A look at the 38 local players invited to the NFL scouting combine
» Georgia could have four first-rounders as NFL scouting combine set to open
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author