Ex-Falcons assistant Joe Whitt approved to join Quinn with Cowboys

Joe Whitt Jr., former secondary/defensive passing game coordinator who had time remaining on his contract, was approved by the Falcons on Wednesday to leave and join Dan Quinn and Mike McCarthy in Dallas, according to multiple reports.
Quinn, the former Falcons head coach, was named Dallas’ defensive coordinator Monday. Whitt spent the 2020 season with Falcons and was on McCarthy’s staff during his days in Green Bay.
The Falcons’ secondary gave up 293.6 yards passing per game, which ranked last in the NFL.
Whitt, who spent 10 years with the Packers (2008-18), also was a member of the Falcons’ coaching staff in 2007 under Bobby Petrino and interim coach Emmitt Thomas.
He was with the Browns during the 2019 season as the defensive backs coach and passing-game coordinator.
Whitt coached Pro Bowl defensive backs Charles Woodson, Tramon Williams and Sam Shields with the Packers. He did a strong job with rookie A.J. Terrell, but didn’t have as much success getting some consistent coverage out of cornerbacks Isaiah Oliver and Kendall Sheffield last season.
