Ex Falcons’ assistant coach George Stewart joins league office

Former long-time NFL assistant coach George Stewart thought he’d have time for fishing on Lake Hartwell when he retired after 32 years in the league in January.
But the league office offered him a job and NFL’s coaching coordinator of officiations, a position set up try to help the officials understand the intricacies of coaching in the NFL.
“I thought I was ready to relax,” said Stewart, who was at the Falcons practice on Friday.
Stewart, 62, was the Falcons’ wide receiver coach under Jim Mora from 2004 to 2007.
Stewart started coaching the league with the Steelers in 1989. After three seasons with the Steelers, Stewart went on to coach with Tampa Bay (1992-95), San Francisco (1996-2003), Atlanta, Minnesota (2008-2016) and the Chargers (2017-2020).
In addition to Roddy White, Stewart also coach wide receiver like Jerry Rice, Terrell Owens, Randy Moss and Percy Harvin.
However, early in his NFL career, Stewart served as a special teams coordinator from 1996 to 1999 for the San Francisco 49ers. Stewart coached Lynn for a season while with the 49ers in 1996.
Stewart also worked as a special teams coach for Chuck Noll and the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1989 to 1991.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
For more content about The Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo