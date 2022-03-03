» Ex-Falcon Ricardo Allen joins Miami Dolphins’ coaching staff

Allen, 30, played in 91 NFL games and made 77 starts after being selected in the fifth round (147th overall) from Purdue in the 2014 NFL draft. He finished with 355 tackles, 11 interceptions and 26 pass breakups over his career.

Caption Former Falcons defensive back Ricardo Allen was hired by the Miami Dolphins' coaching staff as a special-teams assistant. (By D. Orlando Ledbetter/dledbetter@ajc.com)

Allen, who is from Daytona Beach, Florida, used to sit in on the offensive meetings and had said that he wanted to go into coaching when he retired.

Allen envisioned climbing the coaching ranks to become an offensive coordinator before becoming a head coach, and now he has his start. Allen has stated his desire to coach offense because he understands where the weaknesses are in the defense.

