Early odds have Falcons +5000 to win next year’s Super Bowl

Hours after the Rams defeated the Bengals in Super Bowl 56, odds have been set for next NFL season by SportsBetting.ag. Neither the Rams nor the Bengals are favored to win next year. That distinction goes to the Chiefs.
The Falcons have +5000 odds, tied for the 22nd with the Raiders, Steelers and Commanders.
Here’s a look at the complete set of odds, that will be updated throughout the offseason.
Super Bowl LVII Odds
Kansas City Chiefs: +700
Buffalo Bills: +750
Los Angeles Rams: +1000
Cincinnati Bengals: +1200
Dallas Cowboys: +1400
San Francisco 49ers: +1400
Green Bay Packers: +1600
Denver Broncos: +1800
Baltimore Ravens: +2000
Arizona Cardinals: +2200
Los Angeles Chargers: +2200
Tennessee Titans: +2200
Indianapolis Colts: +2500
New England Patriots: +2500
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2500
Cleveland Browns: +3300
Seattle Seahawks: +3300
Miami Dolphins: +4000
Minnesota Vikings: +4000
New Orleans Saints: +4000
Philadelphia Eagles: +4000
Atlanta Falcons: +5000
Las Vegas Raiders: +5000
Pittsburgh Steelers: +5000
Washington Commanders: +5000
Carolina Panthers: +6000
Chicago Bears: +8000
Jacksonville Jaguars: +10000
New York Giants: +10000
New York Jets: +12500
Detroit Lions: +15000
Houston Texans: +15000
