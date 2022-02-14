Hamburger icon
Early odds have Falcons +5000 to win next year’s Super Bowl

Credit: Jason Getz/For the AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

Hours after the Rams defeated the Bengals in Super Bowl 56, odds have been set for next NFL season by SportsBetting.ag. Neither the Rams nor the Bengals are favored to win next year. That distinction goes to the Chiefs.

The Falcons have +5000 odds, tied for the 22nd with the Raiders, Steelers and Commanders.

Here’s a look at the complete set of odds, that will be updated throughout the offseason.

Super Bowl LVII Odds

Kansas City Chiefs: +700

Buffalo Bills: +750

Los Angeles Rams: +1000

Cincinnati Bengals: +1200

Dallas Cowboys: +1400

San Francisco 49ers: +1400

Green Bay Packers: +1600

Denver Broncos: +1800

Baltimore Ravens: +2000

Arizona Cardinals: +2200

Los Angeles Chargers: +2200

Tennessee Titans: +2200

Indianapolis Colts: +2500

New England Patriots: +2500

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2500

Cleveland Browns: +3300

Seattle Seahawks: +3300

Miami Dolphins: +4000

Minnesota Vikings: +4000

New Orleans Saints: +4000

Philadelphia Eagles: +4000

Atlanta Falcons: +5000

Las Vegas Raiders: +5000

Pittsburgh Steelers: +5000

Washington Commanders: +5000

Carolina Panthers: +6000

Chicago Bears: +8000

Jacksonville Jaguars: +10000

New York Giants: +10000

New York Jets: +12500

Detroit Lions: +15000

Houston Texans: +15000

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

