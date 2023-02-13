Eagles’ Jalen Hurts on his turnover: ‘It hurt us’

On what he learned: “I haven’t watched the film yet.”

On addressing and apologizing to the team after the loss, and if he felt he had to apologize: “I don’t do this to be loved. I don’t do this to be hated. I don’t do this to seek anyone else’s approval. I do it for the guys in the locker room. I do it for all the time that we’ve invested into this. I do it for the love and thrill of growing that something and put the work in and go out there and get it. You go out there and you make it happen. It is a tough feeling to come up short. It’s a very tough feeling, but I know the direction is to rise and that will be the M.O. going forward, that will be the mentality going forward. That is the mentality. Obviously, credit to them for the game they played and very competitive football game and very competitive football team and coach Reid. We’ll sit back, reflect on it and learn from it.”

On what it felt like, getting the ball back with four seconds left in the game: “Go win the game. I had a lot of confidence in it. I ended up throwing the ball, it ended up going deep, I ended up slipping and not putting enough umph on it, so you hate to end the game in that way, but it was what it was.”

On how disappointing it was to not get a full drive at the end of the game: “I don’t think this game is defined by one play, one play throughout the game, or one call, or whatever it was. I’m big on self reflection and reflecting on the things I could have done better, so I think I’m going to challenge everyone, and I’ve already challenged everyone, to think about those things, because it’s the same process we go about. Look at yourself in the mirror and be able to learn from everything. Like I said, you either win or you learn.”

On what it felt like to play in the Super Bowl: “I don’t think the stage or the magnitude really matters. We lost. We lost and we came up short. I feel bad for the guys in the locker room, the coaches and the time they put in. We’ll learn from it.”

On how he felt watching Patrick Mahomes’ final drive of the game: “I never try to put my faith in someone else’s hands. He ended up doing a great job executing. But, this game isn’t over until it’s over. There are some things we didn’t execute, obviously the last play, so we definitely want to finish in the red zone, score points. There were some little things like that, but they found a way to win. I give a lot of respect to them for that.”

On what it meant to him that coach Nick Sirianni put the ball back in his hands to run, after fumbling: “I don’t think about any of those things. You have to treat every play independently, and that’s my mentality and that’s my reflection on it. It happened in the past. I was just trying to stay in the moment and be present.”

On if the condition of the field affected his game at all: “I have a number of pairs of cleats, so I find a way.”

On one lesson he will take into next season: “You want to cherish these moments with the people that you’ve come so far with, your family, your loved ones, your teammates, your peers, everyone that you do it with and do it for. I’m so proud of this team. I would say I’m so proud of this team for everything that we’ve been able to overcome. Obviously, we had a big-time goal that we wanted to accomplish and we came up short. I think the beautiful part about it is everyone experiences different pains, everyone experiences different agonies of life, but you decide if you want to learn from it. You decide if you want that to be a teachable moment. I know I do.”

