Don’t overlook the rushing attacks in Super Bowl LVII

When the Eagles want to travel by land, they will hand the ball to Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell, while Hurts is a more dangerous runner than Mahomes.

Pacheco was drafted in the seventh round (251st overall) out of Rutgers. He has rushed 170 times for 830 yards and five touchdowns.

McKinnon was one of Mahomes’ favorite targets this season, as he caught a career-high 56 passes for 512 yards and nine touchdowns. He also rushed 72 times for 291 yards (four yards per carry) and a touchdown.

“He’s got a tremendous amount of energy,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of Pacheco. “He loves to play the game. He’s smart. We ask the running backs to do quite a bit in the run game and the pass game. Most of all, he’s that energizer-bunny guy. He has endless energy, and you see it on the field and in practice.”

Clyde Edwards-Helaire opened the season as the starting running back for Chiefs. He suffered a high ankle sprain in week 11. He was activated this week. While Edwards-Helaire was out, Pacheco took over at running back.

“Just watching him grow from Day 1 has been tremendous,” McKinnon said. “The success that he’s having. Everybody is happy for him. Everybody wants more for him.”

After a promising start to his career, McKinnon missed two seasons after he sustained a torn ACL and then another setback. He had his most productive season in the NFL.

“I’ve been able to sit back and coach him a little bit,” McKinnon said of Pacheco. “Tell him the things that I know and I see, watch him put it into effect and be successful with it.”

The Chiefs rushed 30 times for 144 yards in their divisional-round playoff win over the Jaguars. But the run was shut down by the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, as they rushed 20 times for only 42 yards.

Edwards-Helaire could help out.

“We’ll practice him this week and see where we’re at,” Reid said. “(Ronald) Jones has done a good job for us, too. We’ll see how that all works out. It’s good to have him back.”

The Eagles’ rushing attack has been prolific in the postseason.

In the divisional round, the Eagles rushed 44 times for 268 yards and three touchdown in a 38-7 rout of the Giants. Gainwell rushed 12 times for 112 yards and a touchdown.

In the NFC Championship game, the Eagles stayed committed to the run and rushed 44 times for 148 yards and four touchdowns in the 31-7 win over the 49ers.

Sanders rushed 259 times for a career-high 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. Gainwell, who played at Memphis, rushed 53 times for 246 yards and four touchdowns.

“I’ve got keys, reads and alignments and aiming points for each run play,” Sanders said. “It might not look like the same, but as far as landmarking and aiming points, it’s the same. I just react. It’s a reaction game.”

Sanders averaged 4.9 yards per carry.

“I try to get what the defense is giving me,” Sanders said. “When it’s hit a certain way, explosion, that’s when defenses get in trouble. That’s when Jalen gets out and starts throwing the ball over people’s heads and stuff.”

Sanders credits the offensive line for paving the way for their rushing attack.

“The work behind the scenes is crazy,” Sanders said. “I don’t think people would really understand the amount of work the (offensive) line puts in with coach Stout (Jeff Stoutland). Everyone sees the results each and every Sunday. It’s domination.”

