Dirk Koetter not retained by the Falcons

Koetter had a top-10 scoring offense in 2012, the first year of his first stint with the Falcons which ended in the NFC championship game. He also did it with Jacksonville in 2007. But Koetter’s units ranked 23rd or worse in scoring in seven other seasons as coordinator.

The Falcons ranked 19th in points scored with Koetter last season.

The Falcons committed a fifth of their 2020 salary-cap space to quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones. The Falcons have former first-round picks across the offensive line, at No. 1 tight end and No. 2 wide receiver.

With the hiring of former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, the Falcons have signaled that they are going back to the outside zone system that they ran under former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. Arthur Smith also said he was going to call his own plays, which freed up the team to not retain Koetter.

Before coming to the NFL, Koetter helped to turn the program at Boise State into a national power. He went on to coach at Arizona State.

He entered the NFL with Jacksonville in 2007 and was their offensive coordinator until 2011 before joining the Falcons. After 2014, he went to Tampa Bay and was the offensive coordinator for one season before becoming the head coach from 2016 to 2018.

Chicago’s pass-game coordinator Dave Ragone and Panthers wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson are candidates for the Falcons’ offensive coordinator position, according to NFL Media. Neither have called plays in the NFL.

Ragone, a former third-round pick who played quarterback at Louisville, was with Smith in Tennessee in 2011-13. Under the new Rooney Rules, minority candidates also must be interviewed for coordinator-level positions.

Jackson played at Western Illinois and made the Browns in 2002 after going undrafted. He played with the Browns from 2002-06. He coached in the college ranks from 2008-16 before landing a job with the Titans in 2017 as the wide receivers coach.

In addition to Koetter, offensive line coach Chris Morgan, one of the original members of Quinn’s coaching staff, assistants Mayur Chaudhari (assistant special teams), Greg Knapp (quarterbacks), Dirk Koetter (offensive coordinator) Tosh Lupoi (defensive line/run-game coordinator) and Chad Walker (safeties) also weren’t retained.

Outside linebackers coach Aden Durde is headed to the Cowboys for a reunion with Quinn.

Morgan was named the offensive line coach of the year by Pro Football Focus in 2015 and was a part of the Falcons’ record-breaking offense in 2016.

However, the unit started to slide backward after the retirements of guards Chris Chester and then Andy Levitre. Also, the quick descent by right tackle Ryan Schraeder did not help.

The rebuilt offensive line, which included two first-round picks in the 2019 draft, didn’t come together quickly. The offensive line has given up 41, 48 and 42 sacks over the past three seasons.

Durde’s introduction to the Falcons came in 2016, when Quinn granted him a spot with the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship, thanks to a reference from former defensive pass-game coordinator Jerome Henderson. Henderson knew Durde from his stint with the Cowboys.

Durde joined the Falcons in 2018 as a defensive quality-control coach. He was the team’s outside linebackers coach last season and helped with the development of Foye Oluokun.

