Desmond Ridder, Bijan Robinson flash in Falcons’ opening drive

Quarterback Desmond Ridder and rookie running back Bijan Robinson made their exhibition-season debuts against the Bengals on Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Ridder promptly took the unit down the field, but had a promising drive stall. He tossed a nice ball on third-and-12 to wide receiver Drake London that picked up 21 yards.

Three plays later on a third-and-5, Ridder scrambled around right end for seven yards to pick up the first down at the Bengals’ 4-yard line.

The drive, which started at the Bengals’ 16, was pushed back after right guard Chris Lindstrom was called for holding and right tackle Kaleb McGary was called for a false start to push them back to the 19.

Ridder tossed a 12-yard pass to KhaDarel Hodge to move the ball back to the 7.

Robinson picked up a yard on second down and goal. On third down, Ridder’s pass for Scotty Miller, who was being mauled by a defender, popped up and the ball was intercepted by Cincinnati linebacker Joseph Ossai.

Robinson had four carries for 20 yards during the opening drive. He flashed his big-play ability on his first carry and nearly broke loose on the 12-yard run.

He also caught a pass for a 6-yard gain.

Ridder, who started four games last season, was 7 of 9 for 80 yards passing on the opening drive. He finished with a 64.1 passer rating.

The offensive starters were removed after the first drive.

Backup quarterback Taylor Henicke took over for Ridder.

The first drive was rather sloppy as the Falcons, who didn’t play the starters in their exhibition opener against Miami on Aug. 11, committed seven penalties.

Behind a 36-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo, the Falcons held a 3-0 lead late in the second quarter.

