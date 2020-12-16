Deion Jones’ provides backbone for improved Falcons defense

Jones has 11 career interceptions and has returned five for touchdowns.

“He’s done a lot of good things for us,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said. “When we played our last game that we got a win in, he was a big part with his interception return for a touchdown.”

In a 43-6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 29, Jones had a 67-yard interception return for a touchdown.

“Those are the type of things we need from Deion, the big-splash plays in big-splash moments,” Morris said. “He’s given us a few. Obviously we need a few more if you want to get more wins, but Deion has done a nice job this year just in general.”

The Falcons had a big interception by cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson late in the fourth quarter Sunday with the score tied against the Chargers, but Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan tossed the ball right back to them. The Chargers won with a field goal at the buzzer.

The Falcons’ defense, which has been much improved, has helped the team go 4-4 under Morris. Jones has been one of the central figures.

“He’s playing fantastic,” Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said. “When you have (defensive tackle) Grady (Jarrett) , Deion, and (safety Keanu) Neal in the middle of your defense, you’ve got a heck of a defense. You have the chance to have a heck of a defense.”

Brady will be aware of Jones.

“Deion is playing sideline-to-sideline,” Arians said. “Again, he’s got (defensive back) speed. He’s a unique cat.”

Since the bye week, the Falcons’ defense is holding teams to 17 points per game. If the offense was clicking at a somewhat normal tick, that would be good enough to win some games.

Morris and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich moved some things around on defense.

“Mixing it up a little bit more,” Arians aid. “Different fronts, different blitzes. The blitz package is different from what it’s been. They are getting after the quarterback pretty good, and they are stopping the run. High, high energy. Guys flying to the ball. Extremely well-coached.”

Jones has 84 tackles, eight tackles for losses, eight quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks.

“The turnovers, flying around making plays, coming up with stops when we are supposed to,” Jones said. “Standing up when our name is called. That’s playing good defense right there.”

With the Falcons eliminated from the playoffs, they essentially are playing for pride.

“Really just finishing strong for my teammates,” Jones said of his motivation. “That’s it.”

Jones is getting ready for Bucs running back Ronald Jones, who has 900 yards rushing this season.

“He’s a hard runner,” Jones said. “He can get vertical. He’s a one-cut guy. He’s doing pretty good making guys miss in space and running hard.”

However, the Falcons may see Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy after Ronald Jones had a pin inserted in his hand Tuesday and may miss this game.

Deion Jones, a second-round pick out of LSU, was a rookie during the magical 2016 season. He started and played all 99 defensive snaps in 34-28 loss to Brady and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

There’s no score to settle in his mind.

“Nah, it’s the NFC South,” Jones said. “Every game is going to be a close one. It’s going to be a tough one, and he walked into it. We still have to play the same way. We can’t make things up just because he’s in (the NFC South).”

Overall, Morris has been pleased with Jones’ play.

“Deion Jones has done a nice job this year,” Morris said. “We put him in a lot of coverage responsibilities because of his unique skill set. His ability to cover backs. His ability to cover tight ends. How fast he is, how explosive he can be.”

Falcons’ final three games

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution