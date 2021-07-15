Default rate drops on Falcons PSLs as new sales rise, team says

Those benefits include: a ticket-swap program that allows most PSL holders to exchange their tickets to some games for additional tickets to other games; a ticket sell-back program that allows certain PSL holders to redeem tickets to 2021 games that they can’t attend for credit toward 2022 season tickets; free team-branded merchandise; and complimentary tickets to road games for some club-seat account holders.

“We launched a lot of new programs that we felt were right on par with what (fans) had been asking for, and it’s been a really productive last four to five months from every metric,” Rovak said. “These (benefits) have all helped bring people back, helped sell new season tickets and helped people stay on board that might have considered leaving us after some pretty bad football seasons.”

A 4% default rate on PSLs translates to a renewal rate of 96% on season tickets. “Ninety-six percent retention for us is living in a really healthy place,” Rovak said.

It also signals a widespread willingness by fans to return to a full-capacity Mercedes-Benz Stadium after attendance was severely limited last season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rovak said ticket sales also are strong for an open practice the Falcons plan to hold in the stadium Aug. 7. Those tickets cost $5 each.

Personal seat licenses, often paid in installments over multiple years, convey the right to buy season tickets in a particular seat for as long as the team plays in the stadium. When defaults occur, fans forfeit whatever money has been paid on their PSLs previously. The team then can re-sell the seats. Falcons PSLs originally went on sale in January 2016 and ranged in price from $500 to $45,000.

As of last year, PSL defaults had totaled $42.9 million since 2016, according to figures provided by the Falcons to a state agency. That represented the remaining amount that was owed when PSL holders walked away from seats.