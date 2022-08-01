Dean Pees on Richard Seymour: ‘He was a monster out there for us’

“He was a monster out there for us,” Pees said. “He’s kind of the last of the two-gap ends. (Seymour) and Ty Warren could actually two-gap guys and could really play both gaps. He’s kind of the last of that dying breed. You don’t see those guys out there anymore.”

Seymour, who played at Georgia, played for the Patriots from 2001-08. He played with the Raiders from 2009-12 and was a seven-time Pro Bowler.