Davidson, Hennessy to return to practice Monday

Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee strain) and left guard Matt Hennessy (knee) are set to return to practice, coach Dan Quinn said Monday.
Davidson, a second-round pick from Auburn this year, has been out since Aug. 20. Quinn said that it would probably take a couple of weeks for Davidson to get back into football game shape. He was projected to help on the defensive line.
Hennessy, who spent most of training camp working with the first-team offense, was injured in the third scrimmage Aug. 28. He was selected in the third round of the draft this year.
