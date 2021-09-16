ajc logo
X

Dave Ragone on Falcons offense’s need for improvement

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Caption
Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone evaluates what could be improved on the unit following loss to Eagles in season opener.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top