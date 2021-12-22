D’Andre Swift returned to Lions’ practice, status TBD for Falcons game

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Running back D’Andre Swift, a former Georgia standout and the Detroit Lions’ leading rusher, returned to practice Wednesday.
The Lions (2-11-1) are set to face the Falcons (6-8) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Swift, who played at Georgia from 2017-19 and was all-SEC in 2019, suffered a shoulder injury in the Thanksgiving game against Chicago and has not played in the past three games.
“We get (running back) Jamaal (Williams) back, which is good,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said on a conference call with the Atlanta media Wednesday. “We like Craig (Reynolds). He’s had two really good games. So, we certainly see them both going to the game getting some carries.
“In practice today, was Swift’s first day back. He looked pretty good. So, we’ll just see where he goes. See if he feels a little better tomorrow, what it looks like. Certainly, if he can go, we’ll take him, too. I think our running situation is pretty good.”
Reynolds rushed 26 times for 112 yards in the Lions’ 30-12 upset of the Cardinals on Sunday.
Swift has rushed 140 times for 555 yards and four touchdowns. Williams has rushed 110 times for 459 yards and two touchdowns.
Detroit quarterback Jared Goff is on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list. If he can’t clear protocols by Sunday, Tim Boyle will get the start.
