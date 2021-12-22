D’Andre Swift returned to Lions’ practice, status TBD for Falcons game

“We get (running back) Jamaal (Williams) back, which is good,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said on a conference call with the Atlanta media Wednesday. “We like Craig (Reynolds). He’s had two really good games. So, we certainly see them both going to the game getting some carries.

“In practice today, was Swift’s first day back. He looked pretty good. So, we’ll just see where he goes. See if he feels a little better tomorrow, what it looks like. Certainly, if he can go, we’ll take him, too. I think our running situation is pretty good.”