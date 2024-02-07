Cover 9@9: Las Vegas flexing its new sports muscles

The Raiders came in 2020 preceded by NHL and WNBA. MLB is on the way as the Oakland A’s are set to move here.

“It’s exciting,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said. “It’s great.”

The Raiders just completed their fourth season in Las Vegas. The city has been a popular travel spot for fans of their opposing teams.

“The people of Las Vegas have been so welcoming,” Davis said. “We’re just excited to be here. We really are. It was a public-private partnership that got us here. We’re just happy to be able to give back.”

Landing the Super Bowl was a major deal for the Raiders and the city.

“I’m really proud,” Davis said.

2. Raider Nation: Davis removed the interim tag from Antonio Pierce and made him the next full-time coach last month.

“Hopefully, it will result in wins,” Davis said. “That’s what we are all about. He’s a Raider. A Raider at heart. I’m just proud that he’s the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.”

Davis was asked about the Chiefs using the Raiders’ team facilities.

“Who,” Davis said of the AFC West division rival.

3. Oliver in Super Bowl: 49ers cornerback Isaiah Oliver had a strong regular season on defense for the NFC champs.

Oliver, drafted in the second round (58th overall) in 2018, played five seasons with the Falcons before he signed with the 49ers. He played in 17 regular-season games and made six starts for the 49ers. He’s played on special teams in the playoffs against the Packers and the Lions.

“We’re excited and pumped up about trying to get a win,” Oliver told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night.

The 49ers plan to focus on stopping the Chiefs’ rushing attack. The 49ers gave up 136 rushing yards to the Packers in the divisional round and 182 yards to the Lions in the NFC Championship game.

“It starts off with stopping the run,” Oliver said. “That’s the biggest thing for us right now. Getting back to doing run defense, also trying to get after (Chiefs quarterback Patrick) Mahomes as best that we can.”

4. Leaving Atlanta: The Falcons did not re-sign Oliver after the 2022 season, and he landed with the 49ers in free agency.

“I had a great time in Atlanta,” Oliver said. “I really grew as a player during my time there. I want to thank (former) coach (Arthur) Smith and thank (general manager) Terry (Fontenot) for my time there. They gave me an opportunity, really coming off the injury. Signing me back for that fifth year was really big for me. I’m forever grateful for that.”

Oliver was moved to nickel back and sustained a season-ending knee injury. He re-signed and played a fifth season for the Falcons in 2022.

“I was glad to see coach Rah (Raheem Morris) back there (as Smith’s successor),” Oliver said. “I’m excited for him and his journey.”

Oliver thanked Morris for helping to elevate his play during the 2020 season. “That 2020 season, I had him on the defensive side,” Oliver said. “That’s really when I started playing better. I took my game to the next level when he came over. So, I will always be forever grateful for him as well.”

5. Falcons’ Morris ‘going to do a tremendous job’: San Francisco defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who was a candidate for the Falcons’ head coaching job, is getting his group ready to face Kansas City.

In addition to his interview for the Falcons’ head coach position Jan. 13, Wilks was interviewed by the Chargers for their head coach job that went to Jim Harbaugh.

“I thought it went well,” Wilks said about his interview with the Falcons. “Congratulations to Raheem. I think he’s going to do a tremendous job. I’ve got a lot of respect for him as a coach and even more as a person.”

Wilks, 54, has head coaching experience. He made his reputation as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator under Ron Rivera. He started his coaching career at Johnson C. Smith (1995-96) and Savannah State (1997-99) after playing at Appalachian State.

Wilks was the head coach at Savannah State in 1999. He was the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach in 2018 and was the Panthers’ interim head coach in 2023 after Matt Rhule was fired.

6. Chiefs’ defense: The Chiefs road their defense to Super Bowl 58.

“I like the grit that they showed,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “Going into enemy territory and playing the way they did, I was proud of them for that.

7. Purdy watch: The Chiefs are impressed with 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

“He’s a tough one to stop,” Reid said. “He’s top-notch. He’s playing so well right now. So, we’ve got our hands full stopping him. I think our guys look forward to that challenge. It’s not an easy one.”

The Chiefs also scouted Purdy when he was coming out of Iowa State.

“He was Mr. Irrelevant, but he’s done a great job,” Reid said. “I remember talking to the coach at Iowa State, his head coach. He said he completely changed the whole program around, and he’s doing the same thing here. I’m sure Kyle (Shanahan) is very glad to have him on board, and he’s doing a phenomenal job for him.”

8. Chiefs are the underdog: The 49ers are favored to win Super Bowl 58 by two points over the Chiefs, according to BetMGM’s sportsbook.

“We had some ups and down this year, and we’re playing a great football team,” Reid said. “So, I understand where that comes from.”

Reid has enjoy the visit to Nevada, thus far.

“I think it’s great for Las Vegas,” Reid said. “Las Vegas is growing. It’s been around a long time, but it’s growing rapidly. You look at all the places that we’ve been going and you see buildings going up. I think it’s great for the National Football League. It’s great for the city here.”

9. Reid on Taylor Swift: Reid said that he’s met Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, but he couldn’t sing one of her songs.

“Yeah, I’ve met Taylor,” Reid said. “She’s a good girl. Yeah. Humble.”

His favorite Swift song?

“I can’t name a few, but Kelce can,” Reid said.

The Chiefs coach said his “go to” music is “Crosby, Stills and Nash.”

