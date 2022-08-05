Courtney Upshaw goes from multi-championship winner to up-and-coming coach

Upshaw played for Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees and outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino in Baltimore. They had a profound impact on him, personally and on the field. And he’s used his experience as an example to Falcons players for what this defensive philosophy can do for them (for instance, showing rookies how to drop in coverage after they spent their college days as pure pass rushers).

“To be back out here with these guys, it’s been fun,” Upshaw said. “It’s like old times. You get to reminisce, watch a couple clips of myself. Small Courtney playing outside linebacker with Baltimore. Dean and Ted have been amazing from the start. With those guys, it’s not all about football. … That’s the best part of Dean and Ted. They’ve always treated me like a son. Those guys are great. I’m happy to be part of this with them.”

Upshaw spent the 2016-17 seasons with the Falcons. He reached the Super Bowl again in February 2017 with the Falcons, recording a sack. Upshaw finished his six-year NFL career with 216 tackles and seven sacks.

In 2020, Upshaw was a defensive line intern at the University of Alabama-Birmingham. The Eufala, Alabama, native said he always wanted to coach, but he learned it truly was what he wanted to do when he was at UAB. Grayson hired him in July 2021, saying he would “specialize in pass rush and work with the defensive line.” Over two years, Upshaw learned how much he values and enjoys the mentorship element of coaching.

“The kids from UAB, the kids from Grayson, they can always text me,” Upshaw said. “It’s not only about football with me. We all come from different walks of life. The stuff I went through as a kid, a lot of them went through the same stuff. The coaches I found to be the ones I clicked with, who got the best out of me, were like Dean Pees and Ted. That’s the blueprint for me. I told them, ‘I steal from y’all. The way you gave it to me, I give to them.’”

Upshaw hopes the climb the coaching ranks and be full-time at the NFL level down the line.

“If I can make it here to the league, that’s what I want,” he said. “But I just want to be able to teach with this opportunity. I’m here learning more about that coaching side. I know different things as a player to look at, but to get in here and add to my knowledge, that’s why I wanted to do this internship.”