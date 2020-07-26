Countdown to camp: Can Mack, Matthews lead a resurgence?

The Falcons were stuffed – for a loss or no gain – on 21% of their 362 running plays, which ranked 27th in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders.

Mack, 34, is up for the challenge.

“I think I’ve got a lot of juice in the tank,” Mack said. “I’m ready to bring it this year.”

Mack is set to enter the last year of his five-year, $45 million contract.

“I’m taking it year-by-year now,” Mack said. “I know my goal when I showed up in the league was 10 years. I thought that was a really good, lengthy career. From here on out, I want to do the best I can to make sure I play at the highest level. Play one year at a time.”

Matthews, who’s set to enter his seventh season and has played in 100 NFL games, believes the unit can improve.

“I want to be able to run the ball better as an offensive line,” said Matthews, who made the Pro Bowl after the 2018 season. “I think that is just going to come with time with younger guys, learning how to play with each other.”

Right guard Chris Lindstrom and right tackle Kaleb McCary return for their second seasons. Also, the Falcons drafted Matt Hennessy in the third round. He’ll compete for the left guard spot and is considered the center of the future.

“There are a lot of things I want improve on, as a group we can improve on,” Matthews said. “But I know that we’ve got all of the right pieces to make that happen.”

The Falcons plan to return to the wide-zone blocking system that worked so well under Kyle Shanahan’s tenure as offensive coordinator. In subsequent seasons, the unit has drifting away from its roots with Matthews still remaining one of the top zone blockers in the league.

“I think it’s an emphasis of the whole offense to make sure that’s something that we want to be really good at,” Mack said. “So, in order to run the wide-zone you have to have a full commitment of all of the guys on the field to make that work. It is a really powerful offense. It’s something that we have a lot of experience with.”

The Falcons believe they can improve their pass blocking numbers by balancing out the offense with a potent rushing attack.

“The better we can run that, the more it opens up the field, the more play-action it opens up,” Mack said. “Having that weapon really opens up the offense. I know it’s something that I’m excited about.”

The Falcons signed running back Todd Gurley in free agency and he’s run in a similar system with the Rams. Gurley, who starred at Georgia, will replace Devonta Freeman, who was released.

“I like hearing that because it means we get to run the ball more,” Mack said. “It means we have more play-action passes. In general, it’s something that I do well. I think if we can get that going, we’ll have a very powerful offense.”

PFF points out that Matthews is one of the top zone blockers (89th percentile over the past two seasons) in the league. Mack has ranked second, fourth and dipped to ninth last season while he appeared to be playing through an injury.

Matthews knows having continuity is the key to a successful line.

“Having a group together, especially like that 2016 (Super Bowl season) ... I don’t think any of us missed a snap, really for the most part, and that was some of our best football,” Matthews said. “As an offensive line, that’s when you are going to do some of your best work, when you are that comfortable with each other.”

Matthews, who has a gym in his house in Texas, said he followed the same workout plan that he’s implemented in past offseasons. When he did go out on the field, he went with his Pro Football Hall of Fame father, Bruce Matthews.

His father helps him with techniques and puts him through a workout at the end of the sessions.

“I love doing that,” Jake Matthews said. “My favorite part of that is picking his brain.”

The Falcons know the line must improve.

“Anytime that you’re dealing with competition for line spots, the first thing you’re trying to do is just get your five best guys on the field,” offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter said. “After that, you’ve got to figure out who’s your swing tackle, who’s your swing inside guy, this year this is going to be that new rule where you can dress out eight offensive linemen. That’s a new thing that’s going to be interesting to figure out on the depth.”

OFFENSIVE LINE DEPTH CHART

LT 70 Jake Matthews, 75 John Wetzel, Hunter Atkinson

LG 61 Matt Hennessy, 73 Matt Gono, 77 James Carpenter, 64 Sean Harlow

C 51 Alex Mack, 61 Matt Hennessy, 64 Sean Harlow, Austin Capps

RG 63 Chris Lindstrom, 68 Jamon Brown, 65 Justin McCray, Justin Gooseberry

RT 76 Kaleb McGary, 65 Justin McCray, 69 Scottie Dill, Evin Ksiezarczyk

