Countdown to camp: Can Hayden Hurst replace Hooper at tight end?

To replace Hooper, whom the Falcons could not afford, they shipped second- and fifth-round picks to the Ravens to get the unproven Hayden Hurst and a fourth-round pick. Hurst, a first-round pick in 2018, will have a salary-cap number of $1.4 million.

Do the math: $44 million or $1.4 million?

Hurst’s career has gotten off to a slow start. He played in 28 games and made only four starts for the Ravens. He caught 43 of 62 passes targeted for 512 yards and three touchdowns.

“My first year was tough, with the whole stress fracture in my foot,” Hurst said. “I missed four games, but I felt like I was competing at a high level before (the injury). I finished my first season pretty well.

“I came back the next year, and the way that (Ravens offensive coordinator) Greg Roman utilizes the tight ends in Baltimore is pretty unique to any situation. I think with me, Nick Boyle and Mark Andrews, we had quite the rotation at tight end. We all did things really well and complemented each other.”

Andrews, who was drafted in the third round of the same draft as Hurst, essentially beat him out in Baltimore.

The Falcons liked Hurst in the 2018 draft, but the Ravens selected him with the 25th overall pick. The Falcons selected wide receiver Calvin Ridley with the 26th pick.

Hurst is a bigger and faster version of Hooper. He played last season at 265 pounds, which is nine pounds heavier than Hooper’s listed weight. He also runs the 40-yard dash in 4.67 seconds, while Hooper runs it in 4.72 seconds.

Hurst has flashed some big-play ability. In a playoff-clinching win over Buffalo, Hurst broke loose for a 61-yard touchdown catch and reached 20.5 mph on the play last season.

“When I got to Baltimore I put on some weight because of the run game, but I was able to maintain my speed,” Hurst said. “I played last year at 265, and that’s where I’m at right now. I think that’s a pretty good playing weight for me to handle the run game, and I kept my speed as well.”

The speed is what makes Hurst an intriguing replacement. Hooper ran a lot of crossing routes and found holes in zones. If they get the right match-up, the Falcons can shoot Hurst up the seam against zones on deeper routes.

“It’s going to be a perfect fit,” Hurst said. “(Offensive coordinator Dirk) Koetter’s pass-heavy offense is going to suit me well. It’s going to allow me to do some things that I personally do well (like) stretch the field vertically and hopefully create some mismatches for the other guys, Julio (Jones) and Calvin.”

Ryan has thrown passes with Hurst, who drove up from Jacksonville, Fla. They also put in some work together in California.

“He is for sure one of the fastest and most athletic tight ends that I’ve played with,” Ryan said. “I’ve been fortunate to play with some really good ones. He’s different from a guy like Austin Hooper. He’s different from a guy like Tony Gonzalez. He’s got a different skill set.”

Under Koetter, during his first tenure with the Falcons, Gonzalez caught 93 passes in 2012 and 83 in 2013 before retiring. Hooper, in his one season with Koetter, caught 75 passes last season.

Hurst’s high was 30 catches last season.

“The thing that is similar to those guys is that he’s a mismatch problem,” Ryan said. “He’s a problem for the guys he’s going against. He’s just going to create separation and win in different ways than those guys did.”

The Falcons also released tight end Luke Stocker, and Jaeden Graham played sparingly last season.

"Graham is another guy that every time that I've called, he's been there," Ryan said.

Also, to buttress the tight end position, the Falcons signed Khari Lee, who played with the XFL’s D.C. Defenders.

Lee, 28, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds, starred at Bowie (Md.) State, a Division II school that plays in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association after starting his career as a walk-on. He went on to become a two-time Division II All-American and a three-time All-CIAA pick.

He was on the NFL’s radar, and 24 teams showed up for his Pro Day in 2015.

Lee wasn’t drafted, though, but signed with the Houston Texans and spent a year on the practice squad.

He played for the Bears in 2015 and was traded to Detroit in 2016. He played two seasons for the Bills in 2017 and 2018.

Overall, he’s played in 34 NFL games and has made seven starts.

“When the Falcons called, I was excited and overjoyed for the opportunity, definitely,” Lee said.

TALE OF THE TAPE

HURST Measurable HOOPER

6-5 Height (feet) 6-4

265 Weight (pounds) 254

32-3/4 Arms (inches) 33-3/4

9-3/4 Hands (inches) 10-5/8

4.67 40-yard dash (seconds) 4.72

31.5 Vertical (Inches) 33

10 Broad jump (feet) 9 -7.5

7.19 3-cone (seconds) 7.0

4.37 20-yard shuttle (seconds) 4.32