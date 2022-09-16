Cordarrelle Patterson returns to lead role for Falcons

If Falcons fans weren’t already excited to have running back Cordarrelle Patterson back, they were given every reason to rejoice last week.
Patterson, a four-time All-Pro selection, picked up where he left off last season as he rushed for 120 yards on 22 carries – both career highs – and a touchdown in a 27-26 loss to the Saints in the Falcons’ season opener.
“He was great for us,” quarterback Marcus Mariota said. “He came out and ran hard for us. To be able to have a guy like that for us in the backfield is huge for our team. Very versatile and just has been great for us. He’s very special and somebody that we have to get the ball to.”
Following his career-best performance, Patterson and the Falcons playe at the defending Super Bowl champion Rams on Sunday. The Rams feature a defense that ranked in the top 10 last season, led by tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey in their 2021 All-Pro campaigns. However, Los Angeles failed to stop the run in its 31-10 season-opening loss to the Bills, giving up 121 yards on the ground. Offensive coordinator Dave Ragone will look to continue that trend using Patterson’s versatility.
According to special-teams coordinator Marquice Williams, Patterson may also impact the game as a return specialist, depending on the game plan and significant developments before kickoff Sunday.
“(Our depth chart on special teams) is always week-to-week, based on the teams we play, the coverages we’re going against and what type of return we want to run that week,” Williams said. “But, CP (Patterson) and Avery (Williams) ... those guys will always be a part of things when it comes to that.”
Patterson had an increased role against the Saints, because running back Damien Williams suffered a rib injury early in the contest. Williams, who has not practiced this week, had only two carries in the game, so Patterson had to shoulder much of the responsibility in the backfield.
“That’s the vet right there,” rookie running back Tyler Allgeier said. “Really just doing what he’s supposed to do and making plays, doing what he does.”
If Williams is out for the Falcons’ first road game, Allgeier likely will play. The fifth-round draft pick, was inactive in Week 1, but received second-string snaps in the team’s practice Thursday.
“The whole (running back group) just has to be ready with (Damien) out,” Allgeier said. “That’s just an opportunity for me and the other guys. I just have to play my role, do what I’m coached to do and get everything right so we can get the win.”
