Cordarrelle Patterson returns to lead role for Falcons

“(Our depth chart on special teams) is always week-to-week, based on the teams we play, the coverages we’re going against and what type of return we want to run that week,” Williams said. “But, CP (Patterson) and Avery (Williams) ... those guys will always be a part of things when it comes to that.”

Patterson had an increased role against the Saints, because running back Damien Williams suffered a rib injury early in the contest. Williams, who has not practiced this week, had only two carries in the game, so Patterson had to shoulder much of the responsibility in the backfield.

“That’s the vet right there,” rookie running back Tyler Allgeier said. “Really just doing what he’s supposed to do and making plays, doing what he does.”

If Williams is out for the Falcons’ first road game, Allgeier likely will play. The fifth-round draft pick, was inactive in Week 1, but received second-string snaps in the team’s practice Thursday.

“The whole (running back group) just has to be ready with (Damien) out,” Allgeier said. “That’s just an opportunity for me and the other guys. I just have to play my role, do what I’m coached to do and get everything right so we can get the win.”