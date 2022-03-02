Connor Heyward watching videos of his dad, Craig ‘Ironhead’ Heyward

INDIANAPOLIS – Michigan State tight end Connor Heyward worked out at fullback for some teams at the Senior Bowl.
He’s the son of former Falcons running back Craig “Ironhead” Heyward and brother of Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward.
“I didn’t watch him when I was at the Senior Bowl or anything like that, but growing up I would watch his highlights,” Heyward said Wednesday. “He was a bruising back, a bruising blocker and a guy that had really good feet for his size.”
Ironhead Heyward died in 2006. He was only 39. He played in the NFL for 11 seasons and played for the Falcons from 1994-96. He had his career-high in rushing yards (1,083) with the Falcons in 1995.
Connor Heyward would not mind playing running back like his father in the NFL. He was switched to tight end by the Spartans just last season.
“It means a lot,” said Heyward, who went to Peachtree Ridge High School, like his older brother. “He was a hell of a player – everybody always reminds me of that when they find out I’m Ironhead’s son. Hopefully I, can be half the man and half the player he was.”
Heyward trained for the combine in Pensacola, Fla., but wouldn’t mind getting drafted by the Falcons.
“I was kind of thinking that: ‘If I got drafted to the Falcons, where would I live?’” Heyward said. “Live in the Peachtree Ridge district? Because I know a lot of the guys live out that way. I don’t care where I play. I think that’d be cool if I ended up in Atlanta, knowing the city and having a lot of ties to the city, I feel like I’d be even more comfortable.”
Michigan State TE Connor Heyward is working out as FB for some teams. He’s been watching videos of his late father Craig “Ironhead” Heyward. pic.twitter.com/p2aGhGFjdF— D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) March 2, 2022
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author