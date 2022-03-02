Connor Heyward watching videos of his dad, Craig ‘Ironhead’ Heyward

“It means a lot,” said Heyward, who went to Peachtree Ridge High School, like his older brother. “He was a hell of a player – everybody always reminds me of that when they find out I’m Ironhead’s son. Hopefully I, can be half the man and half the player he was.”

Heyward trained for the combine in Pensacola, Fla., but wouldn’t mind getting drafted by the Falcons.

“I was kind of thinking that: ‘If I got drafted to the Falcons, where would I live?’” Heyward said. “Live in the Peachtree Ridge district? Because I know a lot of the guys live out that way. I don’t care where I play. I think that’d be cool if I ended up in Atlanta, knowing the city and having a lot of ties to the city, I feel like I’d be even more comfortable.”

Michigan State TE Connor Heyward is working out as FB for some teams. He’s been watching videos of his late father Craig “Ironhead” Heyward. pic.twitter.com/p2aGhGFjdF — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) March 2, 2022

The Bow Tie Chronicles