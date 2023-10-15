Commanders snap Falcons’ 5-game home-winning streak, 24-16

When we last saw the Commanders, they were getting thrashed 40-20 by the Chicago Bears on national television on a Thursday night game on Oct. 5.

In a bid to earn some respect, behind three touchdown passes from quarterback Sam Howell, the Commanders defeated the Falcons 24-16 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Going back to last season, the Falcons had won five games in a row at home.

The Commanders improved to 3-3, while the Falcons dropped to 3-3.

The Falcons had several opportunities, but had three costly interceptions thrown by quarterback Desmond Ridder, who completed 28 of 47 passes for 307 yards, two touchdowns and the three picks. He had a passer rating of 66.5.

Howell completed 14 of 23 passes for 151 yards and the three touchdowns and no interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 119.7.

The Commanders held a 17-10 lead at halftime, just the second time Washington enjoyed a halftime lead this season, the other time coming back in Week 4 against the Eagles.

Washington got a 37-yard field goal from Joey Slye on its opening possession.

The Falcons answered with a touchdown drive. Ridder tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Pitts to cap an 11-play, 75-yard drive that took 5:59 off the clock.

It was the first time this season the Falcons scored on their opening possession. They had three-and-outs in four other games and against Green Bay they picked up a first down, but then threw an interception.

The Falcons forced a punt, but couldn’t move the ball. Bradley Pinion’s punt was returned 61 yards by Washington’s Jamison Crowder down to the Falcons’ 11-yard line. He busted the return right up the middle of the coverage unit and was eventually tackled by Tre Flowers.

After a nine-yard pass to Curtis Samuel and a one-yard run by Brian Robinson, Howell tossed a one-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Gibson. Slye’s kick made it 10-7.

Washington coach Ron Rivera made it a habit of taking gambles back in his days with the Carolina Panthers. So much so, they started calling him Riverboat Ron. In the second quarter, both coaches went for it on fourth down with varying results.

After missing a deep shot to newly acquired wide receiver Van Jefferson, the Falcons went for it on fourth-and-3 from Washington’s 48. Ridder’s pass intended for Bijan Robinson was incomplete.

The Commanders got the ball back and on fourth-and-1 from Atlanta’s 43, Howell faked the ball to Brian Robinson and kept it for a four-yard gain. Four plays later, Howell tossed a seven-yard touchdown pass to Samuel. Slye’s kick put the Commanders up 17-7 with 5:18 left in the second quarter.

The Falcons could only muster a 47-yard field goal over their next three possessions, which also included a punt and a Ridder interception to Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller.

After the interception, which was on the Falcons’ opening drive of the third quarter, Howell tossed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Brian Robinson. Slye’s kick made it 24-10 with 12:03 left in the third quarter.

Falcons’ head coach Arthur Smith continued to gamble, converting a fourth-and-4 from Washington’s 15, with Ridder connecting with Mack Hollins for a seven-yard gain. After a three-yard run by Bijan Robinson and a neutral zone infraction by Washington’s Chase Young, Ridder tossed a two-yard touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith to make it 24-16.

It was a 12-play scoring drive that covered 81 yards and took 6:53 off the clock.

Smith gambled again and went for a two-point conversion. The initial two-point attempt resulted in a pass interference call on cornerback Benjamin St-Juste. On the subsequent run from one yard out, Tyler Allgeier was stuffed.

The Falcons’ defense held on the Commanders’ next possession, and a Washington punt gave the Falcons the ball on their 11 with 10:53 to play. Atlanta got the drive started with a 32-yard pass to Drake London.

The Falcons picked up a key roughing the passer penalty on Washington linebacker Cody Barton to help keep the drive alive. Instead of a sack for minus 8 yards, the Falcons were in business, first-and-10 on Washington’s 16-yard line.

Allgeier picked up 11 yards on a run to move it down to 5-yard line. Three plays later, Ridder tossed an ill-advised pass off his back foot with a blitzer in his face and it was intercepted by St-Juste.

The defense got another stop with their fifth sack of the day. And after another Washington punt, the Falcons had the ball at their 42 with 3:29 to play.

The Falcons couldn’t move the ball, and Ridder’s fourth-and-8 pass intended for Kyle Pitts was broken up with 2:24 to play.

The defense held once more, but Ridder finished the final desperation drive with another interception, this one by linebacker Jamin Davis.

The Falcons are set to play at Tampa Bay at 1 p.m. next Sunday.

