Cliff Matthews 1 of 4 Walsh diversity coaching fellows for Falcons

Former Falcons defensive end Cliff Matthews, Erick Capetillo, Tessa Grossman and Darryl Jackson will serve as Bill Walsh NFL diversity coaching fellows with the Falcons in training camp, the team announced on Tuesday.
Matthews, who was a seventh round draft pick in the 2011 and played for the Falcons from 2011-2016, is currently the defensive line coach at Reinhardt University. He coached at Limestone in Gaffney, S.C. last season. Matthews, who played at South Carolina, coached the defensive line at Northview High School in 2018. He will work with the outside linebackers in camp.
Capetillo is currently head varsity football coach at Las Vegas High School. He work with tight ends and running backs for the Falcons.
Grossman is a graduate assistant/strength and conditioning coach at Illinois State. Grossman has also spent time as an intern strength coach for the Rams in the 2018 season and California for summer of 2019. She will work with the Falcons’ strength and conditioning staff.
Jackson is the secondary coach and special teams coordinator at Brown. Jackson will work with Falcons’ special teams coordinator, Marquice Williams, who is a former Walsh Fellow.