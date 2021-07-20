Cliff Matthews 1 of 4 Walsh diversity coaching fellows for Falcons

Matthews, who was a seventh round draft pick in the 2011 and played for the Falcons from 2011-2016, is currently the defensive line coach at Reinhardt University. He coached at Limestone in Gaffney, S.C. last season. Matthews, who played at South Carolina, coached the defensive line at Northview High School in 2018. He will work with the outside linebackers in camp.

Capetillo is currently head varsity football coach at Las Vegas High School. He work with tight ends and running backs for the Falcons.